Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

On May 26, their meeting in the Examples will be held Las Palmas - Alaves. Argumented prediction for the meeting of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Las Palmas

Up to a certain point, Las Palmas played very well, which was noted by the Spanish press, but then the decline began, which has not yet been stopped. The team is on a series of 13 matches without victories, during this period managed to score only four points.

In the last round, the club signed a peace away with motivated outsider Cadiz - 0:0. Since Las Palmas had a large margin of safety, managed to avoid the fight for survival, however, the team slipped to 15th in the standings, the gap from the departure zone is 6 points.

Alaves

The season was not bad for Alaves, which this season returned to the elite and managed to gain a foothold here. In the last round the team managed to beat on their field Getafe with a score of 1:0, which was another sign of good form, because in six meetings suffered one defeat, and that from Real Madrid.

Alaves are 11th in the championship, and this is the position of a strong mid-table. Victory in the upcoming battle guarantees a place in the top 10, which will be very good for a return to the elite of Spanish soccer. Although the team acts pragmatically, this allows them to often achieve results.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

The battle of the first round ended with an away victory of Las Palmas with a score of 1:0, although the hosts in that match did not deserve defeat.

On their field Las Palmas does not win six meetings in a row, gaining two points in this stretch.

Alaves have 4 defeats in their last five away meetings.

Las Palmas vs Alaves Prediction

The opponents are given about equal chances of success in a match that has no special tournament significance. Players are already thinking on vacation, so there will be no great dedication and fight until the last minutes. Since such teams do not often delight with entertainment, let's bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals.