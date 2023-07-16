Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.92 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 19, Solitude (Belfast) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Larne will compete with HJK. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Larne



The team was founded in 1889. Still, it was able to reach the peak only now – it was promoted, once again, from the NIFL Championship a couple of years ago. As a result, it was the club that interrupted the dominance of Linfield in the local NIFL Premiership and, at the same time, became the champion for the first time in its history. Moreover, “the Red and Whites” have recently begun to play at the international arena. The debut took place in the last but one year and was quite successful: the Northern Irish team coped not only with Bala Town from Wales, but also with Aarhus, and only then it was stopped by Paços de Ferreira (it is reasonable to mention that the club beat the Portuguese opponent at the home arena, when the return match resulted in a 0-4 score). Nevertheless, there was disappointment a year later – there happened a failure in the confrontation with the representative of Gibraltar, St. Joseph’s: a defeat, which was made at the home arena, and a goalless away draw. This time, all started with a 0-1 result and now the team has to win.

HJK



The club is many times more experienced than its opponent. It can be said not in terms of the overall length of history, but in terms of merits and successes. “The Klubi” achieved the 32nd championship title in 2022 (and the 3rd one in a row). Nowadays, by the way, there is a threat not to stay in the 1st place – both SJK and KuPS are stubbornly competing and the favourite misfires unusually often. Nevertheless, the team is eager to make a success at the European arena. The club from Finland played at the group stage twice in a row: it happened in the Conference League in 2021 and even in the Europa League in the previous season; however, it limited itself by the only draw at the home arena in the battle against Ludogorets in 6 matches. Nowadays, it started well due to an early goal: Radulović scored the penalty already in the 3rd minute of the game. Still, that was all – and the success was not developed. So, will the team regret on Wednesday that it has been limited by a 1-0 score on the native field?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



On July 12, the Finnish team played against Larne, which had made its debut in international tournaments only in 2021, for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that HJK, which will play on the away arena, will be the favourite of the following battle. Still, it’s enough for it not to lose. Thus, we recommend betting on “total: under 2.0” (odd: 1.92).

