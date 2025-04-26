RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Lanus vs San Martin: Will Lanus hold on to the playoff spot?

Lanus vs San Martin San Juan prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/clublanusoficial/
Lanus Lanus
Liga Profesional Argentina 27 apr 2025, 18:00 Lanus - San Martin San Juan
-
- : -
Argentina,
San Martin San Juan San Martin San Juan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Lanus
Odds: 1.58
In the 15th round of the Primera Division Apertura in Argentina, Lanus will face San Martin on the night of Monday, April 28. The game kicks off at 00:00 Central European Time. I suggest you place a bet on the match winner.

Lanus vs San Martin: match facts and head-to-head

  • Lanus is on an 11-match unbeaten run. However, nine of these ended in draws, with only two victories.
  • San Martin has failed to win in their last six away games. The team has lost their last four matches.
  • San Martin has not scored a single goal in their last four away games.
  • Lanus is unbeaten at home in eight matches and has scored at least one goal in four of them.
  • San Martin has the worst attack in Group B of the Primera Division, with only five goals scored.
  • This season, San Martin has not scored in both halves of any match.
  • San Martin has lost 60% of their matches without scoring, while Lanus only 11%.
  • The last five meetings between these teams have ended in draws.

Lanus vs San Martin: match preview

Lanus is currently holding a playoff spot in the Apertura Primera Division. After 14 rounds, the team has accumulated 17 points and sits in seventh place on the table. The gap to ninth place is small, but there are only three points left in the regular season. Lanus is on an impressive unbeaten streak of 11 matches. However, nine of these ended in draws and only two wins added to the team's tally. Nonetheless, a win in this match will guarantee Lanus a playoff spot.

San Martin, on the other hand, theoretically still has a chance for the playoffs, but it's more of a dream than reality. With two rounds to go in the regular season, the team has only nine points and is five points behind the eighth spot. San Martin's main problem is the worst attack in the Primera Division, with only five goals scored. Moreover, their away performance is extremely poor, with only two points gained in six matches. With such results, aiming for the playoffs is nearly impossible. Additionally, much will depend on the results of their rivals.

Probable lineups

  • Lanus: Losada, Mendes, Isquierdos, De Jesus, Markic, Medina, Cardoso, Moreno, Segovia, Cabrera, Salvio
  • San Martin: Borgogno, Burgos, Molina, Lecanda, Portillo, Watson, Jorena, Cavallaro, Alvarez, Tianovich, Tolosa

Prediction

It seems that Lanus will be able to overcome their opponent at home. San Martin has the worst attack and extremely weak statistics in away matches. Lanus has not lost at home for eight games in a row and, in my opinion, will continue this streak. My bet is a home win with odds of 1.58.

