RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia prediction
Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan
Asian Cup Today, 12:30 Kyrgyzstan - Saudi Arabia
-
- : -
International, Al-Rayyan, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the 2024 Asian Cup, which will take place on January 21, the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will meet. In the first round, the teams showed themselves differently, but despite this, each of them needs a victory in the head-to-head confrontation.

Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz team was defeated by Thailand in the first round of the tournament with a score of 0:2. The Kyrgyz failed to provide serious resistance to their more experienced opponent.

Now this team needs only a victory to continue the fight for reaching the playoffs, and it will be very difficult to get it in the game against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian team also won in the first round, but over a stronger opponent – Oman. The Arabians led the score until the 78th minute, but then conceded a goal. However, at the end of the meeting they managed to achieve victory thanks to goals from Abdulrahman Gharib and Ali al-Bulaihi.

A draw may be enough for the Saudi Arabian players to qualify from the group, but they are unlikely to give up a victory over a more modest opponent.

Prediction for the match Kyrgyzstan - Saudi Arabia

In the first round, both teams won, but with different levels of resistance. Saudi Arabia is clearly stronger than Kyrgyzstan in terms of composition and class of players. The Arabians also have more experience in major tournaments.

Therefore, taking into account all these factors, we believe that Saudi Arabia will confidently defeat Kyrgyzstan with a difference of at least two goals.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Frosinone Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Recommended 1хБет
Leeds vs Preston prediction Championship England Today, 07:00 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.5 Preston Bet now Мелбет
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.5 Getafe Bet now 1хБет
Morocco vs DR Congo prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 09:00 Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Morocco Odds: 1.57 DR Congo Recommended Мелбет
Empoli vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.84 Monza Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Yesterday, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Yesterday, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Yesterday, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Yesterday, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Yesterday, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Football Today Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Oman vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on Januaru 21, 2024