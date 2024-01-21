Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the 2024 Asian Cup, which will take place on January 21, the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will meet. In the first round, the teams showed themselves differently, but despite this, each of them needs a victory in the head-to-head confrontation.

Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz team was defeated by Thailand in the first round of the tournament with a score of 0:2. The Kyrgyz failed to provide serious resistance to their more experienced opponent.

Now this team needs only a victory to continue the fight for reaching the playoffs, and it will be very difficult to get it in the game against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian team also won in the first round, but over a stronger opponent – Oman. The Arabians led the score until the 78th minute, but then conceded a goal. However, at the end of the meeting they managed to achieve victory thanks to goals from Abdulrahman Gharib and Ali al-Bulaihi.

A draw may be enough for the Saudi Arabian players to qualify from the group, but they are unlikely to give up a victory over a more modest opponent.

Prediction for the match Kyrgyzstan - Saudi Arabia

In the first round, both teams won, but with different levels of resistance. Saudi Arabia is clearly stronger than Kyrgyzstan in terms of composition and class of players. The Arabians also have more experience in major tournaments.

Therefore, taking into account all these factors, we believe that Saudi Arabia will confidently defeat Kyrgyzstan with a difference of at least two goals.