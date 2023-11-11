Krka vs Cibona prediction and betting tips on November 13, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 159.5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the seventh round of the regular season of the ABA League, there will be a match between Krka and Cibona. The game will take place at the Leon Štukelj Arena on Monday, November 13. The kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time.

Krka

Krka represents the city of Novo Mesto in Slovenia. The team has been a multiple-time champion of its country and has various titles to its name. However, in the last six years, Krka has not won any trophies or contended for top positions in the tournaments it participated in.

This season, the team had a disappointing start in the ABA League, ranking second to last after six rounds.

In the Slovenian championship, things are much better for Krka. The team leads the local league, winning all six matches. The performance of the team in these two tournaments differs significantly.

Cibona

Cibona is also a quite prestigious team. The club from Zagreb is one of the top and most popular teams in Croatia.

In this season, Cibona's performances somewhat resemble those of its upcoming opponent from Slovenia. The team is among the leaders in the domestic championship, while in the Adriatic League (ABA), it is positioned close to Krka, almost at the bottom of the table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches

Krka has lost 5 consecutive matches in the ABA League.

Cibona ended a five-match losing streak in the league in a recent game against Mornar Bar.

Cibona has won the last 8 matches against Krka.

Prediction

The hosts are considered slight favorites in this game, but the Croatian team should not be underestimated. I think the game will be high-scoring as both teams will want to climb from the bottom of the league table. I'm betting on the “total over 159.5”.