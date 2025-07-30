RU RU ES ES FR FR
Koper vs Viking: will there be another rout from the Norwegians?

Koper vs Viking: will there be another rout from the Norwegians?

Miguel Solomons
Koper vs Viking prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vikingfotball/
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Koper, SRC Bonifika Stadion
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
Slovenian side Koper will host Viking in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. The match is set for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Koper vs Viking: match preview

This tie is all but settled. In the first leg, Viking simply demolished their opponents. One goal before halftime and six more after the break – the Norwegians cruised to a 7-0 thrashing. Koper failed to create a single chance in response, and any hopes of a comeback are out of the question.

Koper started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they advanced with a 4-2 aggregate. Their domestic league form has also been solid, with a 2-1 win in the opener and a 2-0 victory in the second round. But the meeting with Viking turned into a nightmare, wiping out any ambitions of progressing further in Europe.

Viking kicked off their European journey in style, crushing Koper 7-0 and already booking their place in the next round. In Norway’s Eliteserien, they’re also performing well — topping the table with 39 points from 18 matches. However, there’s a catch: main rivals Bodø/Glimt have 32 points and three games in hand. So by points dropped, Viking are actually behind.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended in a 7-0 win for Viking.
  • Koper have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Viking have won their last two games, though they suffered three straight defeats before that.
  • The Norwegians have scored at least once in four consecutive matches.
  • This is only the second ever meeting between these clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Koper: Jurhar, Sidibe, Mittendorfer, Mijailovic, Pabai, Tomek, Longonda, Manseri, Ilicic, Juric, Matondo
  • Viking: Klaesson, Haugen, Heggheim, Bertelsen, Alte, Falchener, Askildsen, Bell, Kristiansen, Svendsen, Tripic

Prediction

This match is essentially a dead rubber – overturning a 0-7 deficit from the first leg is impossible. Expect a relaxed affair, with no pressure or nerves, so I’m predicting an open game. My bet is that both teams will score. The odds for this outcome are 1.7.

