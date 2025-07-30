Koper vs Viking: will there be another rout from the Norwegians?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Slovenian side Koper will host Viking in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. The match is set for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Koper vs Viking: match preview

This tie is all but settled. In the first leg, Viking simply demolished their opponents. One goal before halftime and six more after the break – the Norwegians cruised to a 7-0 thrashing. Koper failed to create a single chance in response, and any hopes of a comeback are out of the question.

Koper started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they advanced with a 4-2 aggregate. Their domestic league form has also been solid, with a 2-1 win in the opener and a 2-0 victory in the second round. But the meeting with Viking turned into a nightmare, wiping out any ambitions of progressing further in Europe.

Viking kicked off their European journey in style, crushing Koper 7-0 and already booking their place in the next round. In Norway’s Eliteserien, they’re also performing well — topping the table with 39 points from 18 matches. However, there’s a catch: main rivals Bodø/Glimt have 32 points and three games in hand. So by points dropped, Viking are actually behind.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended in a 7-0 win for Viking.

Koper have lost just one of their last five matches.

Viking have won their last two games, though they suffered three straight defeats before that.

The Norwegians have scored at least once in four consecutive matches.

This is only the second ever meeting between these clubs.

Probable lineups

Koper: Jurhar, Sidibe, Mittendorfer, Mijailovic, Pabai, Tomek, Longonda, Manseri, Ilicic, Juric, Matondo

Viking: Klaesson, Haugen, Heggheim, Bertelsen, Alte, Falchener, Askildsen, Bell, Kristiansen, Svendsen, Tripic

Prediction

This match is essentially a dead rubber – overturning a 0-7 deficit from the first leg is impossible. Expect a relaxed affair, with no pressure or nerves, so I’m predicting an open game. My bet is that both teams will score. The odds for this outcome are 1.7.