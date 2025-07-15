RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Koper vs Željezničar: prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 17, 2025

Koper vs Željezničar: prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 17, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Koper vs Zeljeznicar prediction Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Koper
Koper Koper Schedule Koper Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Koper, SRC Bonifika Stadion
Zeljeznicar
Zeljeznicar Zeljeznicar Schedule Zeljeznicar Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round will see Slovenian side Koper take on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Željezničar. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. Let's take a look at the potential outcome of this match.

See also: FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

Koper is a solid team by Slovenian football standards. Last season, under coach Slaviša Stojanović, the club secured a bronze medal in the national league.

The new season in Slovenia has yet to begin, so the club is still in the process of building up their form. They've played four friendlies and one official fixture—the first leg against Željezničar.

Željezničar finished last season in the Bosnian Premier League in fourth place, although at one point they were in contention for even higher positions.

The first leg against Koper marked the debut of Željezničar's new head coach, Admir Adžem. The Bosnian side managed to avoid defeat at the death, thanks to a precise strike from their super-sub Aleksandar Boljević.

Probable lineups

Koper: Jurhar – Mihajlović, Mittendorfer, Čeliković, Felipe – Longonda, Mančeri, Tomek – Iličić, Matondo, Jurić

Željezničar: Muftić – Trupi, Zeedorf, Karamarko, Alić – Lagumdžija, João Erick, Šošić – Cvetanoski, Pejić – Krpić

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Koper has lost just once in their last 15 matches
  • Koper has conceded in each of their last five games
  • Over 2.5 goals has landed in six of Željezničar's last eight matches
  • The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw

Prediction

The first leg was a tightly contested affair, with Željezničar salvaging a draw late on. The result felt fair based on the run of play. I expect the return leg to follow a similar script—tense, with few clear-cut chances. It wouldn't be surprising if this one also ends level and the winner is decided by a penalty shootout. Here's a bold but intriguing bet: draw in regular time at odds of 3.75.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Bet now Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
54’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
47’
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores