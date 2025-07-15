Koper vs Željezničar: prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round will see Slovenian side Koper take on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Željezničar. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. Let's take a look at the potential outcome of this match.



See also: FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

Koper is a solid team by Slovenian football standards. Last season, under coach Slaviša Stojanović, the club secured a bronze medal in the national league.

The new season in Slovenia has yet to begin, so the club is still in the process of building up their form. They've played four friendlies and one official fixture—the first leg against Željezničar.

Željezničar finished last season in the Bosnian Premier League in fourth place, although at one point they were in contention for even higher positions.

The first leg against Koper marked the debut of Željezničar's new head coach, Admir Adžem. The Bosnian side managed to avoid defeat at the death, thanks to a precise strike from their super-sub Aleksandar Boljević.

Probable lineups

Koper: Jurhar – Mihajlović, Mittendorfer, Čeliković, Felipe – Longonda, Mančeri, Tomek – Iličić, Matondo, Jurić

Željezničar: Muftić – Trupi, Zeedorf, Karamarko, Alić – Lagumdžija, João Erick, Šošić – Cvetanoski, Pejić – Krpić

Match facts and head-to-head

Koper has lost just once in their last 15 matches

Koper has conceded in each of their last five games

Over 2.5 goals has landed in six of Željezničar's last eight matches

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw

Prediction

The first leg was a tightly contested affair, with Željezničar salvaging a draw late on. The result felt fair based on the run of play. I expect the return leg to follow a similar script—tense, with few clear-cut chances. It wouldn't be surprising if this one also ends level and the winner is decided by a penalty shootout. Here's a bold but intriguing bet: draw in regular time at odds of 3.75.