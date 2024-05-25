RU RU
Main Predictions Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: galatasaray.org / Author unknown
Konyaspor Konyaspor
Super Lig Turkey 26 may 2024, 12:00 Konyaspor - Galatasaray
-
- : -
Turkey, Konya, Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the final match of the 38th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Konyaspor will host Istanbul's Galatasaray at their home ground, the "Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium." Here's the forecast for this game from the experts at Dailysports.

Konyaspor

The "Anatolian Eagles" have endured a decidedly lackluster season and are compelled to fight until the last match to secure their place in the elite division. With 41 points after 37 matches, Fahruddin Omerovich's side sits three points above Hatayspor, who are in the relegation zone.

Credit must be given where it's due, as Konyaspor managed to muster the willpower and demonstrate their best qualities in the recent rounds. Just last weekend, the "green-whites" secured a point in an away match against Kayserispor, ending in a 2-2 draw. Prior to that, they convincingly defeated Samsunspor at their own turf, netting three goals past their opponents.

Galatasaray

The Istanbul club has created problems for themselves in the season's final stretch. Despite having a numerical advantage from the 23rd minute, the Lions managed to lose the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce with a score of 0-1.

As a result, they have allowed Fenerbahce to come within striking distance of the championship, and now everything will be decided in the final round in a virtual showdown between the two leaders. It's worth noting that Okan Buruk's charges have only lost one match away from home, securing 14 victories in 18 encounters.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Galatasaray defeated the "green-whites" with a score of 3-0.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Both Teams to Score" bet been successful.
  • Konyaspor has emerged victorious against Galatasaray in their last three home matches.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

This match presents an intriguing situation, as both teams only need one point to achieve their objectives. Therefore, the odds for a draw have dropped from 3.75 to 2.20 in the bookmakers' lines. We believe that the teams will not be averse to sharing the points, and we do not anticipate a high number of goals. Our bet is a "Draw" with odds of 2.20.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 2.2
