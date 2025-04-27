RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Koln vs Jahn Regensburg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Koln vs Jahn Regensburg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
FC Koln vs Jahn Regensburg prediction Photo: https://come-on-fc.com/ Author unknown
FC Koln FC Koln
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 14:30 FC Koln - Jahn Regensburg
-
- : -
Germany, Koln, Koeln Stadion
Jahn Regensburg Jahn Regensburg
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.88
On May 3, the "RheinEnergieStadion" will host the 32nd round match of the 2nd Bundesliga in Germany, where "Koln" will play against "Jahn Regensburg". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Koln"

The team might be so popular because it's definitely never boring with them. They've alternated between various sources of emotions. Playoffs for the right to stay in the Bundesliga one year were replaced by a seventh place finish, and after debuting in the Conference League, they fell to the second division of Germany.

Now, the club is clearly set on making a swift return. Even the competitors, led by "Hamburg", noticeably faltered on the home stretch. But Gerhard Struber's charges seemed to have joined this game of give-and-take: they lost at home to "Hertha" in April and didn't win away at "Greuther Fürth". After defeating "Preußen", they lost to "Hannover".

"Jahn Regensburg"

The club can be called an "elevator team", but it's at a very modest level. Once again losing their "residence" in the 2nd Bundesliga in 2023, they managed to immediately reclaim their position - finishing in third place last spring, but returned "swiftly".

So far, it seems that this rise was just for another fall. And from a hopeless last place. But now, after the international break, they defeated "Nuremberg", and a round later - "Schalke". They suffered a crushing defeat against "Magdeburg", but ended in a 1-1 draw with "Eintracht Braunschweig".

Match facts

  • "Koln" has won one out of the last five matches
  • On average, "Koln" scores 1.48 goals and concedes 1.16 goals per match
  • "Jan Regensburg" lost two of their last five matches

H2H

In the cup, "Jan Regensburg" twice advanced past a more prestigious opponent on penalties. However, in the 2nd Bundesliga, "Cologne" has won four times with only one defeat.

Koln vs Jahn Regensburg prediction

Bookmakers do not expect much intrigue here. Yet, the hosts are not perfect, and the visitors, despite terrible overall statistics, have done well in recent rounds. We anticipate both teams to score in this match (odds - 1.88).

