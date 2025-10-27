One of the German Cup Round of 32 clashes will unfold on Wednesday at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, where the hosts Köln are set to take on Bayern Munich. Here’s a betting tip for this matchup with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Köln will enter the match against one of the tournament’s top favorites while not being in their best form. The team has struggled to score—no more than one goal in their last five outings—and often has to rely on disciplined defending and rare counterattacks. Still, they know how to shut down tight, which has helped them contain more illustrious opponents in the past. Last weekend, however, that trick didn’t work—the “Billy Goats” lost away to Borussia Dortmund.

The team has recently endured a string of tough fixtures, and just one win in their last four games only underscores their inconsistency. Difficulty progressing the ball and converting chances remains their biggest headache. If the hosts can drag Bayern into a scrappy battle and keep the game away from their own box, there’s a slim—albeit real—chance for an upset.

Bayern come into this cup tie in electrifying form: six straight wins, 17 goals scored, and only one conceded over their last five matches. They don’t just win—they dominate every area of the pitch. Relentless pressing, near-flawless passing accuracy, and a variety of attacking patterns make the Munich giants a daunting force for any rival. Just look at their last two victories: a combined 7-0 against Brugge and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The visitors consistently control the tempo and often score early, forcing opponents to open up defensively. Set-piece strength and rapid transitions are key to their success. Given the gulf in class and the stats, Bayern are set to dictate the match from the first whistle and are unlikely to slip up.

Probable lineups

Köln : Schwäbe, Hübers, Heintz, Schmid, Sæbønesen, Kainz, Huseinbašić, Martel, Johannesson, El Mala, Kamiński

: Schwäbe, Hübers, Heintz, Schmid, Sæbønesen, Kainz, Huseinbašić, Martel, Johannesson, El Mala, Kamiński Bayern: Neuer, Upamecano, Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae, Boey, Kimmich, Laimer, Goretzka, Olise, Kane, Días

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayern have won every match in the last 30 days, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once.

Köln have not scored more than one goal in any of their previous five games.

Passing accuracy gap: Bayern at 91% versus Köln’s 78%.

Prediction

This is a textbook case of a clear favorite facing an underdog, with the hosts banking on discipline and a touch of miracle, while the visitors rely on their trademark control and firepower. Bayern are hitting their peak and don’t look like a team about to slip up early in the cup. Expect a confident and comfortable win for the Munich side.