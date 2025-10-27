ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Köln vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Köln vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Koln vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Koln FC Koln
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Germany, Koln, Koeln Stadion
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the German Cup Round of 32 clashes will unfold on Wednesday at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, where the hosts Köln are set to take on Bayern Munich. Here’s a betting tip for this matchup with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Köln will enter the match against one of the tournament’s top favorites while not being in their best form. The team has struggled to score—no more than one goal in their last five outings—and often has to rely on disciplined defending and rare counterattacks. Still, they know how to shut down tight, which has helped them contain more illustrious opponents in the past. Last weekend, however, that trick didn’t work—the “Billy Goats” lost away to Borussia Dortmund.

The team has recently endured a string of tough fixtures, and just one win in their last four games only underscores their inconsistency. Difficulty progressing the ball and converting chances remains their biggest headache. If the hosts can drag Bayern into a scrappy battle and keep the game away from their own box, there’s a slim—albeit real—chance for an upset.

Bayern come into this cup tie in electrifying form: six straight wins, 17 goals scored, and only one conceded over their last five matches. They don’t just win—they dominate every area of the pitch. Relentless pressing, near-flawless passing accuracy, and a variety of attacking patterns make the Munich giants a daunting force for any rival. Just look at their last two victories: a combined 7-0 against Brugge and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The visitors consistently control the tempo and often score early, forcing opponents to open up defensively. Set-piece strength and rapid transitions are key to their success. Given the gulf in class and the stats, Bayern are set to dictate the match from the first whistle and are unlikely to slip up.

Probable lineups

  • Köln: Schwäbe, Hübers, Heintz, Schmid, Sæbønesen, Kainz, Huseinbašić, Martel, Johannesson, El Mala, Kamiński
  • Bayern: Neuer, Upamecano, Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae, Boey, Kimmich, Laimer, Goretzka, Olise, Kane, Días

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayern have won every match in the last 30 days, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once.
  • Köln have not scored more than one goal in any of their previous five games.
  • Passing accuracy gap: Bayern at 91% versus Köln’s 78%.

Prediction

This is a textbook case of a clear favorite facing an underdog, with the hosts banking on discipline and a touch of miracle, while the visitors rely on their trademark control and firepower. Bayern are hitting their peak and don’t look like a team about to slip up early in the cup. Expect a confident and comfortable win for the Munich side.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Eintracht vs Borussia: Who Will Advance to the Next Round of the German Cup? Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.53 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 28 October 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Holstein Kiel Bet now Mostbet
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.56 Elversberg Recommended Melbet
Ourense vs Real Oviedo prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 14:00 Ourense vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 28, 2025 Ourense Odds: 1.4 Real Oviedo Bet now 1xBet
UD Maracena vs Valencia prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 15:00 Maracena — Valencia Prediction and H2H — 28 October 2025 UD Maracena Odds: 1.53 Valencia Bet now Melbet
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Energie Cottbus vs Leipzig: Can Energie Cottbus Pull Off an Upset? Energie Cottbus Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.82 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Karlsruher SC prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Karlsruher prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.6 Karlsruher SC Bet now Melbet
Grimsby vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Grimsby vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Grimsby Odds: 1.52 Brentford Recommended Mostbet
Wycombe vs Fulham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Wycombe vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Wycombe Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Atalanta vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.53 AC Milan Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores