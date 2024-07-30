K-League Stars vs Tottenham Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 4,5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 31, an unusual match will take place, in which K-League Stars - Tottenham will meet. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

K-League Stars

There is no point in describing the team of stars of the elite of Korean soccer, because it is not always the same players. On the field will be players who show themselves well in their clubs. The level of interaction here will definitely not be high, although no one needs to win at all costs.

Last year K-League Stars managed to beat Atletico 3-2, the winning goal was scored in 90+4 minutes. Play against the representative of the APL is always interesting and honorable, in addition, Tottenham is a representative of the six most powerful clubs in England.

Tottenham

“Spurs” went on a tour of Asia, where already in Japan defeated the local Kobe with a score of 3:2. Also this summer, the Londoners beat Hearts - 5:1 and CRC - 2:0. The great popularity of Tottenham in South Korea is due to the fact that the star South Korean Son Hin Myung plays here, and the bulk of the fans will come to see him.

Many players will get the opportunity to play, after all, the opponent is lower in class. To support the status and prestige it is desirable to win in such a match, especially since Tottenham won all their friendlies this summer.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Tottenham played against a team of Korean league stars two years ago, then Spurs won 6-3.

Statistics show that in such exhibition matches at least 5 goals are scored.

Bookmakers' odds are as follows: W1 - 4.7, X - 4.85, W2 - 1.52.

K-League Stars vs Tottenham Prediction

Everyone understands that this is primarily a show, not a serious match, so the players will try to please the audience. Of course, Tottenham is stronger, as evidenced by the quotes. Let there be some good players in the team of stars, it's just a set of players, not a team. “Spurs” will not play at full strength, trying to show spectacular soccer. I bet on a total of more than 4.5 goals in such a show.