Klaksvik vs Radnicki prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Klaksvik vs Radnicki prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Kenley Ward
Klaksvik vs FK Radnicki 1923 prediction https://x.com/KI_Klaksvik
Klaksvik
31 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Klaksvik, Djupumyra Stadium
On July 31, Klaksvik will host the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round against Serbian club Radnicki 1923.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The first match on July 24, 2025 ended in a 0-0 draw in Kragujevac.
  • In their last 6 matches, Klaksvik have recorded 5 wins and 1 draw, averaging 4.17 goals per game.
  • Radnicki's last 6 matches: 3 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss.
  • In the first leg, Radnicki enjoyed 71% possession but failed to capitalize on their chances.
  • Klaksvik average 2.9 goals scored and 0.5 conceded per match.
  • Radnicki's average: 1.5 goals scored, 0.83 conceded per game.

Match preview:

The first encounter in Kragujevac ended in a goalless draw, so everything will be decided at Klaksvik's home ground.

Klaksvik have been showing impressive form in this European campaign—unbeaten in their recent matches, combining a sharp attacking edge with rock-solid defending. Especially at home, Klaksvik are a force to be reckoned with, remaining undefeated in their last nine European fixtures on home turf. Under Magne Joansson, the Faroese side will rely on high pressing and rapid wing play—their signature style—against Radnicki.

Radnicki, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency, alternating between wins and draws, and often making defensive errors away from home. Nevertheless, the Serbian club boasts several individually gifted players capable of deciding the outcome single-handedly. The pressure will be immense, as a defeat would end their European adventure as early as July.

Analysts expect a tense and low-scoring affair. Both teams prefer cautious, disciplined football—especially in crucial matches. Still, fans could be treated to a dramatic finish, with the winner potentially decided in extra time or even a penalty shootout.

Klaksvik hold a slight advantage before kickoff thanks to home support and a more cohesive team game. Radnicki will need to take risks to avoid an early European exit.

Probable lineups:

  • Klaksvik: S. Jon; Fero, Pavlovic, Telecha, Dannielsen, Joansen, Frederiksberg, Andreasen, Hanson, Johannessen, Klettskarsd.
  • Radnicki 1923: V. Stojkovic; Kostic, Simovic, Mitrovic, Dadic, Mircetic, Ristic, Stankovski, Bivis, Vidosavljevic, Bach.

Klaksvik vs Radnicki 1923 prediction:

Given the level and status of the competition, along with both teams' current form, I expect Klaksvik to dictate play in front of their home crowd, which should eventually lead to a goal. Radnicki, meanwhile, will look for their chances on the counterattack and at set pieces, where their individual skill could make the difference. My tip: both teams to score (odds 1.68).

