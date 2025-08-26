RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Kenya vs Vietnam: Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Kenya vs Vietnam prediction Photo: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/ Author unknown
Kenya Kenya
Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 06:00
Phuket, Phuket Municipal Stadium
Vietnam Vietnam
On August 27, Kenya and Vietnam will face off in a group stage match at the Women's Volleyball World Championship. Here’s my take on the upcoming clash and a suggested bet.

Kenya

Although Kenya has claimed the title of Africa’s top team, their prospects at the World Championship are slim. They opened the tournament with a clash against Germany, losing in straight sets: 22-25, 8-25, 20-25. Against Poland in the second round, they managed to steal a set, but never truly threatened—17-25, 25-15, 15-25, 14-25.

After battling two powerful European squads, Kenya now has a genuine shot at victory, even as underdogs. At times, they looked competitive—even against higher-caliber opponents.

Vietnam

Vietnam’s story is similar: dominant among Asian teams, but the world stage proves far more challenging. They started this tournament by stunning Poland with a first-set win, but then dropped the next three sets as expected—25-23, 10-25, 12-25, 22-25.

In their second match, they lost in straight sets to Germany—18-25, 17-25, 21-25. So far, everything has gone as predicted, with defeats to stronger rivals. Now, there's a real opportunity to close out the tournament with a win, but they’ll need to showcase their best volleyball, as Kenya is no pushover.

Head-to-head

These teams have met only once before, in a friendly just a week ago. Vietnam took that match convincingly in straight sets—25-21, 25-14, 25-19.

Prediction

On paper, Vietnam comes in as a slight favorite, but it’s worth noting that regardless of the result, both sides will exit the tournament, with the winner securing third place in the group. I expect a much tighter contest this time around, with Kenya performing better than in the recent friendly. My recommended bet: total points over 181.5.

