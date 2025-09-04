RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place?

Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kenya vs Gambia prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/officialharambeestars/
Kenya
Kenya Kenya Schedule Kenya News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Gambia
Gambia Gambia Schedule Gambia News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Kenya
Odds: 2.3
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Kenya and Gambia are set to face off in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match will take place on Friday, September 5, kicking off at 15:00 CET. Here’s my bet for this showdown.

Kenya vs Gambia: Match preview

Kenya and Gambia sit side by side in the standings, and this encounter promises to be both tough and crucial in their bid for World Cup qualification. Kenya currently have six points and occupy fourth place in the group. Their goal difference stands at 11:8, and they trail the second spot by ten points. Theoretically, if Kenya win all four of their remaining matches, they could still fight for second place. But their chances are slim, as the teams above must also drop points.

Gambia are two points behind Kenya. Their hopes of qualification are virtually nonexistent. After six rounds, the team has collected only four points, and sits 12 points off second place. Even with a perfect finish in their remaining games, they would need their rivals to consistently lose.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kenya have lost just one of their last seven matches.
  • Gambia have won only one of their previous five fixtures.
  • Kenya have scored at least one goal in six consecutive games, while Gambia have conceded in three straight matches.
  • The last head-to-head ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Probable line-ups

  • Kenya: Otieno; Onyango, Omurwa, Anyembe, Uma; Akumu, Abuya; Bajaber, Wilson, Avire; Olunga
  • Gambia: Jobe; Njie, Sinyan, Colley; Ceesay, Bajo, Barry, Fadera; Minteh, Sou, Barrow

Prediction

This is a crucial match for Kenya, and in my opinion, the team will do everything in their power to keep their World Cup dreams alive. I recommend betting on a Kenya win at odds of 2.35.

Prediction on game Win Kenya
Odds: 2.3
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International Today, 12:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Bet now Mostbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Bet now 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela: Will the Argentines find motivation? Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Bet now 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction and odds - September 5, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2 Amanda Anisimova Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile: Will Carlo Ancelotti secure another victory with Brazil? Brazil Odds: 1.75 Chile Bet now Mostbet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores