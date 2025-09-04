Prediction on game Win Kenya Odds: 2.3 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Kenya and Gambia are set to face off in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match will take place on Friday, September 5, kicking off at 15:00 CET. Here’s my bet for this showdown.

Kenya vs Gambia: Match preview

Kenya and Gambia sit side by side in the standings, and this encounter promises to be both tough and crucial in their bid for World Cup qualification. Kenya currently have six points and occupy fourth place in the group. Their goal difference stands at 11:8, and they trail the second spot by ten points. Theoretically, if Kenya win all four of their remaining matches, they could still fight for second place. But their chances are slim, as the teams above must also drop points.

Gambia are two points behind Kenya. Their hopes of qualification are virtually nonexistent. After six rounds, the team has collected only four points, and sits 12 points off second place. Even with a perfect finish in their remaining games, they would need their rivals to consistently lose.

Match facts and head-to-head

Kenya have lost just one of their last seven matches.

Gambia have won only one of their previous five fixtures.

Kenya have scored at least one goal in six consecutive games, while Gambia have conceded in three straight matches.

The last head-to-head ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Probable line-ups

Kenya: Otieno; Onyango, Omurwa, Anyembe, Uma; Akumu, Abuya; Bajaber, Wilson, Avire; Olunga

Gambia: Jobe; Njie, Sinyan, Colley; Ceesay, Bajo, Barry, Fadera; Minteh, Sou, Barrow

Prediction

This is a crucial match for Kenya, and in my opinion, the team will do everything in their power to keep their World Cup dreams alive. I recommend betting on a Kenya win at odds of 2.35.