Kenya Premier League: Sofapaka FC vs Mara Sugar FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Sofapaka FC will take on Mara Sugar in round six of the Kenya Premier League on Tuesday, October 28, at the Dandora Stadium. Can Sofapaka spark form after their first win of the season?

Sofapaka FC Form Analysis

Sofapaka FC head into their next fixture with renewed confidence after finally securing their first win of the season, a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rivals Murang’a Seal on Wednesday. The much-needed result ended their frustrating three-match winless run and could mark the beginning of a turnaround for Batoto ba Mungu. Before that victory, Sofapaka had endured a difficult start to the campaign. They opened the season with a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Gor Mahia and a narrow 1-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Now, Ezekiel Akwana’s side will be desperate to claim their first home win of the season. Sofapaka have struggled in front of their own fans, losing both of their previous home matches without scoring a single goal, a worrying trend they’ll be eager to end. Sofapaka will now look to build on their recent win to climb up the league table and restore Wundanyi Stadium as a stronghold for their home matches.

Mara Sugar FC Form Analysis

Mara Sugar FC were unable to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars on matchday four, as they were held to a goalless draw by Bidco United in their most recent outing. The result once again highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles in front of goal, with the Sugar Millers failing to score in three of their last four FKF Premier League matches while conceding in two of those games.

Despite their attacking challenges, Mara Sugar have shown signs of resilience and discipline in defense, which has helped them remain competitive in most fixtures. They currently sit 11th in the FKF Premier League standings with five points from their opening four matches, and they still have a game in hand, an opportunity to climb higher up the table if they can start converting their chances. Mara's head coach will be hoping his side can rediscover their scoring form and turn their solid performances into consistent wins

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • The last two meetings between Sofapaka FC and Mara Sugar FC have both ended in draws.

  • Mara Sugar have struggled in attack, failing to score in three of their opening four league matches.

  • Sofapaka have suffered two defeats so far this season.

  • Mara Sugar currently have a neutral goal difference in the league, with two goals scored and two conceded.

Prediction

Both Sofapaka FC and Mara Sugar FC have struggled to find the back of the net this season, with both sides recording multiple low-scoring matches. Their recent head-to-head encounters have also ended in tight, cagey affairs with few goals scored. Considering these trends, this fixture is likely to follow a similar pattern. My prediction is under 2.5 goals

