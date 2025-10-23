Prediction on game Total under Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Kenya Premier League sides Mara Sugar and Bidco United are set to clash at Green Stadium on Friday, October 24, in the fifth round. The match is scheduled for 2:00 PM in Kenya.

Mara Sugar FC Form Analysis

Mara Sugar FC finally grabbed their first win of this campaign in the Kenya Premier League last weekend by beating Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at the Afraha Stadium on matchday four. Before this win, the team had a rough start, losing 1-0 to Nairobi United and then settling for a goalless draw against Kakamega Homeboys. They have also struggled in the final third, failing to find the net in their opening two league games.

Despite the win, Mara Sugar currently sits 12th in the league standings with just four points from three games—only one point above the relegation zone. With a game in hand, they’ll be hoping to build on this momentum and move away from the bottom three as the season goes on.

Bidco United Form Analysis

Bidco United faced their first big challenge of the season after a heavy 3-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz on matchday three. This defeat ended their promising two-game winning streak, which included narrow 1-0 victories over Nairobi United and Gor Mahia.

Despite the setback, Bidco United remains seventh in the league standings with six points. They’re just four points behind the leaders, Posta Rangers, and still have a game in hand. A win in their next match could see them climb as high as second place in the table. So far, Bidco United has been strong in the attack, scoring at least one goal in every game this season.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

The last two meetings between these two sides have produced an Under2.5 goals

Bidco United have scored in each of their games this season.

Mara Sugar is yet to taste a win at home this season.

Mara Sugar has yet to score on their home turf this season

Bidco United has scored in each of their away games this season.

Prediction

Considering the last two meetings between these two sides have been low-scoring affairs, my prediction is under 2 goals, with odds of 1.68.