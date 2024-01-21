Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 10.5 Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 23rd in Osaka, Japan, there will be a boxing event featuring a co-main event where the unified WBA and WBC World Champion in the lightest weight class, Ken Shiro, will face his mandatory challenger from Venezuela, Carlos Canizales.

Ken Shiro

The unified world champion from Japan, Shiro, will be making his second consecutive mandatory title defense, this time against the former Venezuelan champion Canizales, known for his powerful punches. Shiro is a highly skilled fighter, showcasing versatility in both offense and defense. Despite the lower popularity of lighter weight classes, Shiro is considered an exceptional fighter, displaying excellent footwork and combinations.

Carlos Canizales

Canizales excels in punching power, boxing with a straightforward approach—patient pressure, a high guard, emphasis on sweeping lateral movements, and a focus on power boxing. He is recognized as a formidable knockout artist, winning 19 out of his 26 professional victories by stoppage.

Prediction for Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales

Considering Shiro's tendency to provide fans with exciting fights, it is possible that he will make this defense more challenging than expected. However, even in such a scenario, Shiro remains the favorite, dominating with his pace, speed, and combinations. I believe the Japanese boxer will finish the fight early, and I'll place a bet on the total rounds being under 10.5.