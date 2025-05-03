Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.59 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 5, as part of Matchday 34 of the Turkish Super Lig, Kasimpasa will host Trabzonspor at their home ground in Istanbul. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the total number of goals in this fixture.

Kasimpasa

Kasimpasa approach this upcoming clash in solid form. The team is firmly settled in the middle of the league table, sitting 11th with 42 points after 31 rounds. In a recent home game against Besiktas, Kasimpasa managed a 1-1 draw, and in the last round they claimed a 3-1 victory over Sivasspor. Over their last five matches, they've recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The only loss in this stretch came away to Kayserispor with a 0-1 scoreline.

It's especially worth noting their reliability at home—Kasimpasa are unbeaten in their last four matches on their own turf, picking up two wins and two draws in that run.

Despite their overall positive momentum, fans will surely remember the painful home defeat to Trabzonspor in 2023, when the visitors cruised to a resounding 5-1 win.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor currently occupy seventh place in the league table with 45 points, theoretically still in the hunt for a European spot. The team is in great shape, having notched up four consecutive wins across all competitions. In three of those games, Trabzonspor kept clean sheets. In their last Super Lig outing, they edged out Alanyaspor in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

However, away matches have not been Trabzonspor's strong suit this season. Out of 15 away games, they've managed just two wins, drawn five times, and suffered eight defeats. During this run, Trabzonspor scored 14 goals and conceded 21.

It's also worth highlighting their strong Turkish Cup campaign: in the semi-finals, Trabzonspor defeated Goztepe 2-0 to book a spot in the final, where they'll face Galatasaray.

Key facts and head-to-head

Kasimpasa are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Kasimpasa have scored first in 4 of their last 5 games.

Trabzonspor have won their last 4 matches in a row.

Trabzonspor scored first in 7 of their last 8 matches.

Kasimpasa have avoided defeat in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head encounters.

Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Probable lineups

Kasimpasa: Yannıotis, Rodriguez, Piatkowski, Espinoza, Ozcan, Cafu, Keles, Fall, Kara, Ben Ouanes, Da Costa.

Yannıotis, Rodriguez, Piatkowski, Espinoza, Ozcan, Cafu, Keles, Fall, Kara, Ben Ouanes, Da Costa. Trabzonspor: Cakir, Savic, Yokuslu, Batagov, Eskıhellac, Mendy, Tufan, Zubkov, Visca, Sikan, Banza.

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor match prediction

This upcoming match between Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor promises to be a high-scoring affair. Both sides have shown consistent attacking form lately, and Trabzonspor, despite their away struggles, continue to find the net in almost every game. Kasimpasa are also prolific, especially at home. Given both teams' attacking styles and a head-to-head history where both often get on the scoresheet, a bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.59 looks like a solid choice.