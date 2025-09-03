RU RU ES ES FR FR
Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips – September 4, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Carolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction Photo: https://www.tennis.com/ The author is unknown
US Open Today, 19:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
On September 4, Karolina Muchova and Naomi Osaka will face off in the US Open quarterfinals. Here’s my take on this upcoming clash.

Karolina Muchova

The Czech player has been trying to find her best form this season, though it’s clear she’s not always at her physical peak. In her last match, it seemed Muchova was on the brink of retirement against Kostyuk, battling through pain but managing to snatch victory.

She’s had to go the distance in every match at this tournament, with all her wins coming in three sets. Muchova opened with a win over veteran Venus Williams – 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 – followed by a hard-fought victory against Romania’s Cirstea – 7-6, 6-7, 6-4. Next came Noskova – 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, and in her most recent outing, she edged past Kostyuk – 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Muchova currently holds the No. 13 spot in the world rankings.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star is having a stellar tournament, picking up momentum and looking every bit a title contender. Remember, Osaka has already won the US Open twice. She’s ranked 24th in the world.

Osaka has been playing with supreme confidence in New York. She dispatched Belgium’s Minnen – 6-3, 6-4 – then swept past American Baptiste – 6-3, 6-1. She followed up with a gritty comeback against Kasatkina – 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. A tough battle was expected against world No. 3 Coco Gauff, but Osaka left the American star with no chance – 6-3, 6-2. With this run, Osaka is certain to break back into the top 20 by the end of the tournament, and her upward trajectory shows no signs of stopping.

Match facts

  • Muchova has 19 wins in 28 hard court matches this season.
  • Osaka has won 20 of her 26 matches on hard courts.
  • Odds for the upcoming match: Muchova to win – 3.3, Osaka to win – 1.37.

Head-to-head

Osaka currently leads the head-to-head 3-2, though in one of those matches Muchova withdrew before play began.

Prediction

Osaka is the clear favorite in this matchup, though there are some concerns over whether Muchova will be able to give her all. Even if the Czech player is at her best, Osaka appears to be in superior form right now. I like the bet on the favorite to cover a -4 game handicap.

