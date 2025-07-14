RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Karlsruhe vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Karlsruhe vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Karlsruhe vs Ferencváros prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KarlsruherSC/Author unknownn
Karlsruhe Karlsruhe
Club Friendlies Today, 05:30
International
Ferencváros Ferencváros
On July 15, 2025, a friendly match will take place featuring Germany’s Karlsruhe against Hungary’s Ferencváros. Let’s take a closer look at the goal-scoring potential in this clash.

Karlsruhe

Last season, Karlsruhe finished eighth in the 2. Bundesliga, just seven points behind the leaders, narrowly missing out on promotion. The team has already kicked off preparations for the new campaign, playing two warm-up matches: a thrilling 4-5 defeat to German side Wallenhorst and a 2-1 victory over Swiss club Aarau. After facing Ferencváros, Karlsruhe have two more friendlies lined up—against St. Pauli and Ulm—before the 2. Bundesliga season begins in early August.

Back in 2022, Karlsruhe faced Ferencváros in a friendly and lost 1-4.

Ferencváros

Ferencváros have just clinched their seventh consecutive Hungarian league title. Last season, they missed out on a domestic double, falling to Paks in the national cup final. The squad has begun pre-season preparations, playing two out of three scheduled friendlies. In their opening match, Ferencváros secured a comfortable win with a clean sheet, even though the opposition was of a lower caliber.

Following the clash with Karlsruhe, Ferencváros will turn their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they’ll face the winner of the Armenian side Noah or Budućnost.

Probable lineups

  • Karlsruhe: Bernat, Manaj, Baifus, Wanicek, Waschenbach, Geller, Düring, Öztürk, Rapp, Schunk, Jung.
  • Ferencváros: Dibusz, Szalai, Ramakers, Otwos, O'Dauda, Levi, Abu Fani, Toth, Kadu, Joseph, Varna.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Karlsruhe are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Ferencváros are on a four-match winning streak.
  • The teams last met in a friendly in 2022, with Ferencváros coming out 4-1 winners.

Karlsruhe vs Ferencváros match prediction

Both teams are just entering the season and ramping up preparations for fresh challenges, so expect an open and high-energy contest. With both sides eager to attack and find the net, this match promises plenty of action. A bet on both teams to score looks logical and promising. My pick for this match — both teams to score at odds of 1.78.

Comments
