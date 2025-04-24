Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 27th round of the South African Premier League, a clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo will take place. The match is set to be held in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the game's goal scoring potential.

Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs is one of the most popular clubs in South Africa, yet they haven't won a trophy in over a decade. In recent seasons, the team has been a mid-table performer.

This current campaign is no exception. Chiefs appear as solid mid-table contenders without aspirations for top spots. The team's evident decline is noticeable, and their current eighth position seems well-deserved.

Marumo returned to the elite division after one season. The team struggles against opponents that outmatch them in squad level, which is reflected in their 13th position in the current championship.

Marumo concedes more than any other team in the league and will strive to maintain their Premier League status in the remaining matches. The team is in good form, having collected eight points in the last four games. Gallants' main rivals will be Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

Match facts

Kaizer Chiefs have lost only once in their last eight home matches.

Marumo remains unbeaten in four consecutive Premier League matches.

Kaizer Chiefs score an average of 1.2 goals per game at home, while Marumo scores an average of 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Kaizer Chiefs : Bvuma, Solomons, Kwinika, Dove, Cross, Cele, Maart, Duba, Sirino, Mmodi, Morris.

: Bvuma, Solomons, Kwinika, Dove, Cross, Cele, Maart, Duba, Sirino, Mmodi, Morris. Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Mabotja, Sibaya, Mathiane, Ncube, Manaka, Sithole, Mahlatsi, Nemtela, Msindani, Dion.

H2H

Marumo has never defeated Kaizer Chiefs on their home ground.

Prediction

The teams appear to be evenly matched, with bookmakers slightly favoring the hosts. I believe the match will not be high-scoring, and I would bet on a total under 2.5 goals.