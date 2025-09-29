RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Can Kaizer Chiefs secure another victory?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
South African Betway Premiership (Round 9) 01 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
AmaZulu AmaZulu
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the ninth round of the Betway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs will host AmaZulu on their home turf. The match is set for Wednesday, October 1, kicking off at 19:30 Central African Time. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: Match preview

Kaizer Chiefs kicked off the new Betway Championship season with three consecutive wins before drawing with Mamelodi Sundowns. In the fifth round, the team picked up another victory, but suffered their first defeat in the sixth—losing 1-3 to Sekhukhune. Since then, the side has struggled for consistency. In the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers, Kaizer Chiefs lost the first leg 0-1 but managed to come back in the return match to progress further. In the league, they currently sit fifth with 14 points. In the previous round, they played out another draw—0-0.

AmaZulu finished sixth in last season’s Betway Championship, amassing 35 points in 28 rounds. This campaign began with an MTN8 quarterfinal against Stellenbosch, which they lost 2-3. Their league form has been less convincing: a defeat in the second round, draws in the fourth and fifth, and most recently, a 1-3 loss to TS Galaxy. AmaZulu currently have 11 points from seven matches, placing them ninth on the table. However, with two games in hand, they have a chance to climb higher.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Kaizer Chiefs have won just one of their last four matches.
  • AmaZulu have suffered only one defeat in their previous five fixtures.
  • AmaZulu are winless in their last five away matches.
  • Kaizer Chiefs boast the second-best defense in the Betway Championship, conceding only four goals.
  • The last head-to-head between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable line-ups

  • Peterson, Inacio Miguel, Macheke, Mako, Cross, Frosler, Ndlovu, Mtetwa, Mayo, Du Preez, Sirino
  • Ofori, Mtetwa, Hanamub, Filies, Radebe, Allan, Hlangabeza, Mbandjwa, Ekstein, Kutumela, Ngwenya

Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs aren’t showing stable form at the moment, but AmaZulu have also been inconsistent at the start of the season. On home soil, Kaizer Chiefs tend to play with confidence, so I’m backing the hosts to claim victory in this encounter.

