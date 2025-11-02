Prediction on game Win Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.47 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On November 4, 2025, in Matchday 11 of the South African Betway Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs will host Orbit College. The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs approach this match having finally found some stability and entering a solid run of form. The team are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their last two victories were especially significant. The first came in the CAF Confederation Cup final qualifying round, where Kaizer Chiefs defeated Simba 3–1 to secure their place in the group stage. The second was a narrow 1–0 away win over Durban City in the league.

Currently, Kaizer Chiefs sit fourth in the South African Betway Premiership table after 10 matches, collecting 19 points — just three behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Defensively, the team have been excellent, conceding only five goals in ten matches — one of the best records in the league. Offensively, however, their games tend to be low-scoring, with under 2.5 total goals in eight of their last nine fixtures.

This season at home, Kaizer Chiefs have lost just once, while recording three wins and five draws. As for their upcoming opponents, Orbit College, this will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Orbit College

Orbit College also approach this match in high spirits after back-to-back victories. The team first defeated Richards Bay 2–1 away from home and then followed up with a convincing 3–1 home win over Magesi. These results have slightly improved their position in the league standings.

Overall, Orbit College are newcomers to the top flight this season. Last year, they played in the lower division but managed to earn promotion through the playoff round. Currently, the team sit 11th in the league table with 13 points, having scored 10 goals and conceded 16 — one of the weakest defensive records in the league after the opening 11 rounds.

Their away form remains a major concern. Before the win against Richards Bay, Orbit College had lost all four of their previous away matches. The victory over Richards Bay was their first away win of the season, breaking a poor run on the road.

Probable Lineups

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Inacio Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Lilepo, Vilakazi, Ighodaro

Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Inacio Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Lilepo, Vilakazi, Ighodaro Orbit College: Nkomo, Nhlapo, Mokgosi, Mphahlele, Madiba, Thibedi, Moleleki, Batsi, Saleng, Modimoeng, Wagaba

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Orbit College have won or drawn 5 of their last 6 matches.

3 of Orbit College’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals

Orbit College have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.

Kaizer Chiefs — Orbit College Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs enter this match as clear favorites. The team are enjoying a long unbeaten run and overall look more experienced and well-balanced compared to their opponents. Despite securing two consecutive victories, Orbit College remain vulnerable away from home — they often make defensive errors and currently hold one of the worst defensive records in the league. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and it’s reasonable to expect Kaizer Chiefs to dominate and control the game on home soil. My bet for this match: Kaizer Chiefs to win at odds of 1.47