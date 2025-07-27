Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.94 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 29, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Kairat will host KuPS. The first match ended with the Finnish side claiming a 2-0 victory. I'm suggesting a bet on the number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

KuPS are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.

Kairat have won only 2 of their last 5 games.

Kairat have lost just 1 of their previous 14 home matches.

This is the first ever encounter between these two teams.

Match preview

Kairat have won the Kazakhstan championship only four times in their history, although back in Soviet times they were the most successful club in their republic. Over the years, the yellow-blacks have reached the main stage of a European competition just once — the group stage of the 2021/22 Conference League.

In the first qualifying round of the Champions League, Kairat surprisingly knocked out Olimpija Ljubljana. The teams drew 1-1 in Slovenia, and at home Kairat secured a 2-0 win. Ahead of the trip to Finland, the Kazakh side were considered favorites in this tie, but suffered a shock defeat. In the Kazakhstan Premier League, Kairat are level on points with leaders Astana, but trail due to inferior tiebreakers.

KuPS have also rarely featured in the Champions League. After the 2024 season, the yellow-whites clinched their seventh Finnish championship, though most of their titles came in the last century.

In the previous round, KuPS faced Moldovan side Milsami, and after a 1-0 home win, managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw away. This team plays a defensive style that delivers results. After 17 rounds of the Finnish league, KuPS sit in third place, six points behind the leaders.

Probable lineups

Kairat: Zarutsky - Luis Mata, Sorokin, Martynovich, Tapalov - Satpayev, Jorginho, Gleizer, Kasabulat, Mrynsky - Filho

Zarutsky - Luis Mata, Sorokin, Martynovich, Tapalov - Satpayev, Jorginho, Gleizer, Kasabulat, Mrynsky - Filho KuPS: Kreidl - Antwi, Miettinen, Cisse, Savolainen - Arifi, Oksanen, Pennanen, Ruoppi, Luyeye-Lutumba - Sadiku

Kairat vs KuPS match prediction

Kairat are the favorites for the second leg, but KuPS know how to play smart on the counter, so I don’t expect a goal fest from these teams. My bet is on total goals under 2.5.