Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Ljubljana: Who will advance to the next round of UEFA Champions League qualification?

In Tuesday's second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, Kairat Almaty will host Olimpija Ljubljana. The clash is set for July 15, kicking off at 17:00 Central European Time. Below is our pick for this match.

Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Ljubljana: Match facts and head-to-head

The first encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kairat is unbeaten in six consecutive matches: two draws and four wins.

The Almaty side has scored in seven games in a row.

Olimpija Ljubljana are on an eight-match unbeaten run: four draws and four wins.

Kairat Almaty have lost just one of their last ten games.

Olimpija Ljubljana have failed to win in their last five consecutive away matches.

Kairat keep a clean sheet in 32% of their games, while Olimpija's rate is 20%.

In their last ten matches, Olimpija Ljubljana have not lost a single game to nil.

This will be only the second-ever head-to-head meeting between these clubs.

Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Ljubljana: Match preview

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. Olimpija put in a solid performance at home but couldn't clinch victory. In fact, the Slovenian side conceded first but managed to salvage a draw.

This was Olimpija's first official match since May. The team were crowned Slovenian champions and played four friendlies in the meantime, remaining unbeaten with one draw and three wins.

Kairat, on the other hand, are in the midst of their domestic season as the Kazakhstan Premier League continues. Their last match before the Champions League qualifiers was on July 4 against Turan, which Kairat won convincingly 4-0. They are firmly in the title race, sitting second in the table, just one point behind the leaders.

Probable lineups

Kairat: Zarutsky; Kasabulat, Martinovich, Sorokin, Mata; Sanoyev, Glazar, Tapalov; Gromyko, Jorginho, Satpayev

Olimpija Ljubljana: Ljubey-Fink; Blanco, Muhamedbegovic, Jelenkovic, Diga; Doffo, Agba, Pinto; Brest, Tamm, Mitrovski

Prediction

This match will determine who advances to the next stage of UEFA Champions League qualification. Expect an intense showdown, and my bet is on over 2 total goals with odds of 1.75.