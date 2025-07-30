RU RU ES ES FR FR
KA Akureyri vs Silkeborg: Who will advance to the next round of UEFA Conference League qualification?

KA Akureyri vs Silkeborg: Who will advance to the next round of UEFA Conference League qualification?

Miguel Solomons
KA Akureyri vs Silkeborg prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Silkeborgifinvest/
31 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Akureyri, Akureyrarvoellur
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, KA Akureyri will host Silkeborg on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, kicking off at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

KA Akureyri vs Silkeborg: Match preview

In the first leg, Silkeborg came in as the clear favorite and looked quite convincing. The Danes opened the scoring in the 39th minute but couldn’t keep a clean sheet and let their advantage slip away. KA Akureyri equalized in the 90+1st minute—a surprise result that certainly didn’t favor Silkeborg.

Now, Silkeborg have already kicked off their Superliga campaign, but things haven’t gone to plan. Two matches, two defeats: first a 0-3 loss, then a 0-2 setback just a few days ago. Even their friendly matches have been disappointing—three losses and only one win out of four. Now they face a tough away clash against KA Akureyri.

The Icelandic side isn’t in their best shape either. The Icelandic league season is in full swing, and after 16 rounds, the team sits in tenth place with 18 points. Over their last five league fixtures, KA Akureyri have suffered three defeats and claimed two wins. This is their start in European competition qualification, and they’ll need to dig deep to progress further.

The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia matchup in the next round.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first meeting between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Silkeborg are winless in four consecutive matches: three defeats and a draw.
  • Silkeborg have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 straight games.
  • This will be only the second head-to-head encounter between these clubs in history.

Probable lineups

  • KA Akureyri: Larsen, Gammelby, Montaño, Estrøm, Ganshass, Mattsson, Freundlich, Larsen, McCowatt, Bakiz, Adamsen
  • Silkeborg: Larsen, Gammelby, Montaño, Estrøm, Ganshass, Mattsson, Freundlich, Larsen, McCowatt, Bakiz, Adamsen

Prediction

The bookmakers see Silkeborg as the favorites here, but given their rocky start in the Danish league and the fact that they’ll be playing away, you can’t write off the Icelanders. I expect KA Akureyri to put up a real fight, so my tip is both teams to score—odds at 1.85.

