RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Juventus vs Monza prediction: can the Turin side secure a big win?

Juventus vs Monza prediction: can the Turin side secure a big win?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Monza prediction x.com/juventusfc
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 12:00 Juventus - Monza
-
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Monza Monza
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 2.01

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Sunday, April 27, in the 34th round of Serie A, Juventus will host Monza at home. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on a win with a handicap in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Juventus has lost only 1 home match in this Serie A season.
  • Monza's winless streak in Serie A stands at 14 matches.
  • In 3 of the last 5 matches involving Juventus, fewer than 3 goals were scored.
  • Monza's attack is the second worst in Serie A with 25 goals.
  • In the 17th round of this season, Juventus defeated Monza 2-1.

Match preview

Juventus is in the thick of a fierce battle for a Champions League spot by the end of the season. Besides the Turin side, Bologna, Lazio, Roma, and Fiorentina are also in contention for the fourth place. With 5 rounds to go, Juventus sits in fifth position, trailing Bologna by just 1 point.

Before the start of the last round, it was Juventus that held the fourth place, but they unexpectedly lost away to Parma 0-1, allowing Bologna to overtake them. This defeat was the first for the Turin side after Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta.

As for Monza, this season is almost over. The team, under Alessandro Nesta, who was previously fired but then reappointed as head coach, is at the bottom of Serie A. Depending on other results from teams in the relegation zone, a loss to Juventus could definitively send Monza to Serie B. They are currently 11 points behind the safety of 17th place.

Monza travels to Turin on the back of a four-game losing streak. In the previous round, they lost to Napoli (0-1), and before that suffered defeats to Venezia (0-1), Como (1-3), and Cagliari (0-3).

Possible lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Yildiz; Kolo Muani
  • Monza: Turati; Pereira, Caldirola, Carboni; Birindelli, Castrovilli, Bianco, Akpa Akpro, Kyriakopoulos; Mota, Caprari

Juventus vs Monza match prediction

Monza looks absolutely helpless and is unlikely to hold off Juventus, who under Tudor play with a high pressing line. I bet on a home win with a -2 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 2.01

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Luton vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Luton vs Coventry: Can Luton stay in the Championship playoff zone? Luton Odds: 1.5 Coventry Bet now 1Win
Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Bristol Rovers Odds: 1.65 Reading Bet now 1Win
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: Can Freiburg stay in the race for European competitions? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.72 Freiburg Recommended 1Win
Crawley vs Northampton prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Crawley Town vs Northampton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.95 Northampton Bet now Betwinner
Exeter vs Huddersfield prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Exeter City vs Huddersfield Town prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Exeter Odds: 1.71 Huddersfield Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Recommended 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Recommended 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Plymouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Preston vs Plymouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.85 Plymouth Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
09:30
Wolfsburg - : - Freiburg 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Hoffenheim - : - Borussia Dortmund 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
-
Borussia Dortmund
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:13 Cerro Largo Fans Complete Epic Journey in Brazil with Victory and a Touching Tribute Football news Today, 18:11 Pyramids FC qualify for the CAF Champions League final Football news Today, 18:05 Charlotte Aim to Stay Perfect at Home as Revs Seek Statement Win Football news Today, 17:40 Cincinnati Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Struggling Kansas City Football news Today, 17:15 Belgrano Eye Defensive Reinforcements Amid Troilo Transfer Interest Football news Today, 16:52 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025 Football news Today, 16:50 Cavani Out of Superclásico as Gago Turns to Surprise Strike Partnership Football news Today, 16:35 Whitecaps Set MLS-Era Attendance Record in Semifinal Win Over Inter Miami Football news Today, 16:14 Agreement reached? The Copa del Rey final will take place after all Football news Today, 16:11 Brazilian Keeper Bento Braced for Tough Al Nassr Test Against Marinos
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores