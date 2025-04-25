Juventus vs Monza prediction: can the Turin side secure a big win?

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 2.01 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, April 27, in the 34th round of Serie A, Juventus will host Monza at home. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on a win with a handicap in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Juventus has lost only 1 home match in this Serie A season.

Monza's winless streak in Serie A stands at 14 matches.

In 3 of the last 5 matches involving Juventus, fewer than 3 goals were scored.

Monza's attack is the second worst in Serie A with 25 goals.

In the 17th round of this season, Juventus defeated Monza 2-1.

Match preview

Juventus is in the thick of a fierce battle for a Champions League spot by the end of the season. Besides the Turin side, Bologna, Lazio, Roma, and Fiorentina are also in contention for the fourth place. With 5 rounds to go, Juventus sits in fifth position, trailing Bologna by just 1 point.

Before the start of the last round, it was Juventus that held the fourth place, but they unexpectedly lost away to Parma 0-1, allowing Bologna to overtake them. This defeat was the first for the Turin side after Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta.

As for Monza, this season is almost over. The team, under Alessandro Nesta, who was previously fired but then reappointed as head coach, is at the bottom of Serie A. Depending on other results from teams in the relegation zone, a loss to Juventus could definitively send Monza to Serie B. They are currently 11 points behind the safety of 17th place.

Monza travels to Turin on the back of a four-game losing streak. In the previous round, they lost to Napoli (0-1), and before that suffered defeats to Venezia (0-1), Como (1-3), and Cagliari (0-3).

Possible lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Yildiz; Kolo Muani

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Yildiz; Kolo Muani Monza: Turati; Pereira, Caldirola, Carboni; Birindelli, Castrovilli, Bianco, Akpa Akpro, Kyriakopoulos; Mota, Caprari

Juventus vs Monza match prediction

Monza looks absolutely helpless and is unlikely to hold off Juventus, who under Tudor play with a high pressing line. I bet on a home win with a -2 handicap.