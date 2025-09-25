RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Juventus vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 27, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Atalanta prediction Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 27, in the fifth round of Serie A, Juventus will host Atalanta at home. Read on for detailed team analysis and our match prediction.

Match preview

Juventus have already played five matches this season: four in the league, earning ten points and currently sitting second in the table, trailing Napoli by two points. The Turin side started with three straight wins—over Parma (2-0), Genoa (1-0), and a thrilling victory against Inter (4-3). This was followed by two draws: a Champions League showdown with Borussia that ended in a wild 4-4, and a 1-1 stalemate against Verona in the fourth round.

Igor Tudor’s squad is still searching for the right balance: while their attack has been productive, they concede too many goals—often from the holding midfield area, where opponents have capitalized on their chances and turned half-chances into goals. If Juventus can restore the compactness in midfield that has long defined the 'Old Lady,' their fortunes could quickly improve.

Atalanta’s start to the season has been less than ideal: they drew 1-1 with two of the league’s outsiders—first Pisa, then Parma. They bounced back with a convincing 4-1 win over Lecce and a 3-0 away victory at Torino. Sandwiched between those matches was a tough trip to PSG, where they were overrun by the French side 4-0. After four rounds, 'La Dea' sits fifth with eight points to their name.

The club underwent a managerial change in the summer: Gian Piero Gasperini departed for Roma, with Ivan Juric taking the reins. The team still loves to dominate possession, but struggles to break down deep defensive setups, as seen in their games against Pisa and Parma.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Conceição, Yildiz, Vlahović
Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Ahanor, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Pašalić, Zappacosta, Samardžić, Sulemana, Krstović

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Juventus have two wins, two draws, and Atalanta have one victory
  • Juventus are unbeaten in all five matches this season, scoring in every game
  • Atalanta have scored in every league fixture this season

Prediction

Juventus need to bounce back after their draw with Verona, and an inconsistent Atalanta presents the perfect opportunity to make a statement in this season’s Scudetto race. My prediction: Juventus win at 1.88 odds.

