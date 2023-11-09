Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023
In the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A will be held a match between Juventus and Cagliari. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on November 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 CET.
Juventus
The Turin club is currently in second place in the standings with 26 points. They are only two points behind the leading Inter.
Juve this season plays quite pragmatic soccer, and it gives the result. The team on the pitch shows exactly as much as it needs to win. Sometimes, of course, not without luck.
In general, it is worth noting that Juventus finally returned to the fight for the "Scudetto".
Cagliari
At the start of the new season, the "islanders" had a hard time scoring points. The team got off to a bad start, but in the last three matches they took 7 points, thus leaving the relegation zone.
A difficult stage in the calendar has already been passed, and the team leader Lapadula has recovered from injury. By the way, he has already scored after coming on as a substitute in the cup match against Udinese.
Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings
- Juve do not concede six matches in a row, but they also score quite little.
- In the last five matches involving Cagliari the bet "both goals" was played.
- Juventus have beaten Cagliari at home in the last six matches, conceding just one goal.
Prediction
Despite the recent good results, I don't think that Cagliari is able to fight with Juventus for points. I think Juve will win by one or two goals, and I will bet on Total Under 3.
