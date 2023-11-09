RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Juventus vs Cagliari prediction
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus - Cagliari
-
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Cagliari Cagliari
Review Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A will be held a match between Juventus and Cagliari. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on November 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 CET.

Juventus

The Turin club is currently in second place in the standings with 26 points. They are only two points behind the leading Inter.

Juve this season plays quite pragmatic soccer, and it gives the result. The team on the pitch shows exactly as much as it needs to win. Sometimes, of course, not without luck.

In general, it is worth noting that Juventus finally returned to the fight for the "Scudetto".

Cagliari

At the start of the new season, the "islanders" had a hard time scoring points. The team got off to a bad start, but in the last three matches they took 7 points, thus leaving the relegation zone.

A difficult stage in the calendar has already been passed, and the team leader Lapadula has recovered from injury. By the way, he has already scored after coming on as a substitute in the cup match against Udinese.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Juve do not concede six matches in a row, but they also score quite little.
  • In the last five matches involving Cagliari the bet "both goals" was played.
  • Juventus have beaten Cagliari at home in the last six matches, conceding just one goal.

Prediction

Despite the recent good results, I don't think that Cagliari is able to fight with Juventus for points. I think Juve will win by one or two goals, and I will bet on Total Under 3.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction Premier League England Today, 12:30 Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended MelBet
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars prediction NHL Today, 14:00 Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Winnipeg Jets Odds: 2.6 Dallas Stars Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Real Madrid Odds: 1.98 Valencia Bet now MelBet
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Carolina Hurricanes Recommended MelBet
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira prediction Fight for vacant UFC light heavyweight title 12 nov 2023, 00:00 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Jiri Prochazka Odds: 1.79 Alex Pereira Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:57 Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:40 EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham Football news Today, 08:59 Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker Football news Today, 08:27 Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Football news Today, 07:58 Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:16 Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Basketball news Today, 06:43 VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Football news Today, 06:12 "Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player MMA News Today, 05:39 UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023