Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Juve Stabia vs Reggiana prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Juve Stabia vs Reggiana prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Juve Stabia vs Reggiana prediction Photo: https://www.reggioreport.it/ Author unknown
Juve Stabia Juve Stabia
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Juve Stabia - Reggiana
-
- : -
Italy, Castellammare di Stabia, Stadio Romeo Menti, Stabia
Reggiana Reggiana
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Reggiana wont lose
Odds: 1.86

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

On May 9th, the "Romeo Menti" stadium will host a Serie B Round 38 clash in Italy, where Juve Stabia will square off against Reggiana. For this match, I suggest betting on goals, cards, or the winner.

Juve Stabia

This club is a classic example of Italy’s football "backwaters"—with minimal achievements and a history marked by repeated bankruptcies. Unsurprisingly, they’ve spent most of their time, including recent years, in the third division. But last year, they won their group there, earning promotion to Serie B.

Usually, newcomers like this are tipped to fight for survival, and often not very successfully. However, Juve Stabia have shown they might just cruise through Serie B in "transit". That said, even second place is now out of reach. Perhaps that explains their recent stumbles: just a draw with Cremonese, a loss to Südtirol, and after beating Catanzaro, a 0-0 stalemate with Brescia.

Reggiana

In recent years, Reggiana have bounced between the country’s second and third divisions. In 2023, they earned yet another promotion to Serie B. This time, they managed a respectable finish, ending up 11th in the standings.

In the current campaign, Davide Dionigi’s men slipped into a relegation battle, losing almost twice as often as they won. That made the victory over Cittadella—their first since January—all the more crucial, giving them a real shot at survival. They then went on to defeat both Modena and Spezia.

Match facts

  • Juve Stabia haven’t lost two games in a row
  • On average, Juve Stabia score 1.14 goals and concede 1.08 goals per match
  • Reggiana have won their last three matches

H2H

Reggiana are unbeaten in all seven encounters between these sides. In December, they even picked up their third win in this fixture.

Juve Stabia vs Reggiana prediction

Bookmakers are backing the hosts, but the visitors have found their form at just the right time. I’m betting on the visitors to avoid defeat on the road (odds – 1.86).







Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
