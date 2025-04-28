RU RU ES ES FR FR
Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro prediction
Juve Stabia Juve Stabia
Serie B Italy 01 may 2025, 06:30 Juve Stabia - Catanzaro
Italy, Castellammare di Stabia, Stadio Romeo Menti, Stabia
Catanzaro Catanzaro
On May 1, at the "Romeo Menti," the 36th round of Serie B in Italy will feature a clash between "Juve Stabia" and "Catanzaro." My suggestion for this match includes a bet on goals/cards/winner.

"Juve Stabia"

The team has historically faced various issues, including bankruptcy, more often than achieving any notable success. Recently, however, things have improved economically, and they have also made progress on the field. In the 2023/2024 season, they won their group in the third division and returned to Serie B as a result.

The newcomer clearly aimed to consolidate their regained position. Contrary to expectations, the club has become one of the revelations of the tournament and is vying for a second consecutive promotion. Not directly, as even the second place is far off, but they have firmly secured a spot in the playoff zone. However, they lost to "Sudtirol" in the last round with no chance of even a draw - an away 0-2 defeat.

"Catanzaro"

The club returned to Serie B a bit earlier than their opponent, in 2023. Last season, the second division newcomer collected 60 points, enough to finish in fifth place. Precisely, they also played in the playoffs - they got past "Brescia" but then lost to "Cremonese."

Currently, the team is preparing to compete in the playoffs again. However, in spring, it seems they either lowered their standards or are simply in poor form - only managing to defeat "Cosenza" with a score of 4-0. In other matches, there were either high-scoring draws or outright losses. They also ended with another setback against "Palermo" - this time 1-3.

Match facts

  • "Juve Stabia" has not won two matches in a row
  • On average, "Juve Stabia" scores and concedes 1.15 goals per match
  • "Catanzaro" has not won in their last four matches

H2H

"Catanzaro" has not lost to this opponent in eight head-to-head matches in a row. However, this season they settled for a goalless draw away.

Juve Stabia vs Catanzaro Prediction

The bookmakers consider the hosts favorites in this matchup. The visitors are indeed weak, but there are also questions about the home team - we bet on their victory, but with a handicap "0" (odds - 1.6).

