Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips - July 16, 2025

Wimbledon is already behind us, and while some players are understandably taking a break, others can't afford to rest—they need to climb the rankings. Here’s my prediction for the Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska match, as the players face off in the first round of the Hamburg tournament.

Jule Niemeier

The German tennis player is going through a rough season, as the stats clearly show. She’s dropped 95 spots in the rankings and is currently only the world No. 184. Niemeier has managed to win back-to-back matches just once this year, so it’s no surprise that she hasn’t achieved any significant results.

Niemeier has played just 11 matches on clay this season and lost 7 of them. She’s been struggling across all surfaces, and at the most recent Wimbledon, she exited in the second round of qualifying.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian has built a reputation as a solid competitor. She hasn’t captured any titles this year, but reached the finals in Linz and Nottingham. At Wimbledon, Yastremska made it to the third round, taking down the formidable Coco Gauff in her opening match.

Currently ranked 39th in the world, Yastremska is capable of beating any opponent when she’s in form. She’s arrived in Hamburg aiming for the title, and as the tournament’s second seed, she’s one to watch. Yastremska thrives as the aggressor, playing an eye-catching attacking style.

Match facts

Niemeier has claimed just 9 wins in 27 matches this season.

Yastremska has won 25 out of 40 matches this year.

The odds for the upcoming clash are as follows: P2 – 3.3, P1 – 1.35.

Head-to-head

According to the stats, these two have faced off once before, with the German edging out a hard-fought win—6:4, 6:7, 6:4—in the first round of the 2024 US Open.

Prediction

On paper, Yastremska is the clear favorite, given the significant ranking gap. While the Ukrainian may not be at her absolute best right now, Niemeier’s form has been even more concerning. I believe Dayana’s power will prove too much for her opponent, so I’m picking Yastremska to win with a -4 game handicap.