RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips - July 16, 2025

Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips - July 16, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Photo: https://www.ubitennis.com/ Author unknown
Jule Niemeier Jule Niemeier
WTA Hamburg Today, 06:30
Hamburg, Am Rothenbaum
Dayana Yastremska Dayana Yastremska
Prediction on game W2(-4)
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

Wimbledon is already behind us, and while some players are understandably taking a break, others can't afford to rest—they need to climb the rankings. Here’s my prediction for the Jule Niemeier vs Dayana Yastremska match, as the players face off in the first round of the Hamburg tournament.

Jule Niemeier

The German tennis player is going through a rough season, as the stats clearly show. She’s dropped 95 spots in the rankings and is currently only the world No. 184. Niemeier has managed to win back-to-back matches just once this year, so it’s no surprise that she hasn’t achieved any significant results.

Niemeier has played just 11 matches on clay this season and lost 7 of them. She’s been struggling across all surfaces, and at the most recent Wimbledon, she exited in the second round of qualifying.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian has built a reputation as a solid competitor. She hasn’t captured any titles this year, but reached the finals in Linz and Nottingham. At Wimbledon, Yastremska made it to the third round, taking down the formidable Coco Gauff in her opening match.

Currently ranked 39th in the world, Yastremska is capable of beating any opponent when she’s in form. She’s arrived in Hamburg aiming for the title, and as the tournament’s second seed, she’s one to watch. Yastremska thrives as the aggressor, playing an eye-catching attacking style.

Match facts

  • Niemeier has claimed just 9 wins in 27 matches this season.

  • Yastremska has won 25 out of 40 matches this year.

  • The odds for the upcoming clash are as follows: P2 – 3.3, P1 – 1.35.

Head-to-head

According to the stats, these two have faced off once before, with the German edging out a hard-fought win—6:4, 6:7, 6:4—in the first round of the 2024 US Open.

Prediction

On paper, Yastremska is the clear favorite, given the significant ranking gap. While the Ukrainian may not be at her absolute best right now, Niemeier’s form has been even more concerning. I believe Dayana’s power will prove too much for her opponent, so I’m picking Yastremska to win with a -4 game handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-4)
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Bet now Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
54’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
47’
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores