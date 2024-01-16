RU RU NG NG
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jordan Thompson
Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00
Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Stefanos Tsitsipas
In the second round of the Australian Open, a clash is anticipated between Jordan Thompson and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match forecast has been meticulously crafted by our analysts.

Jordan Thompson

The Australian has gained increased recognition this season, particularly for his sensational quarterfinal victory over Rafael Nadal in Brisbane. Remarkably, he lost the first set but rallied to save three match points in the second. In his home major, Thompson commenced with a grueling five-set triumph over Aleksandar Vukic, a match that extended beyond four hours. Currently ranked 58th globally, expectations for a breakthrough persist, although challenging this seasoned player, who turns 30 this year, remains a formidable task.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the renowned Greek athlete, requires no elaborate introduction. Since 2019, he has consistently maintained a top-10 position and currently stands as the seventh-ranked player globally. Tsitsipas has reached major finals twice, both times succumbing to Djokovic, including the decisive match at the Australian Open last year. In the opening round, the Greek defeated Zizou Bergs in four sets – 5:7, 6:1, 6:1, 6:3. At 25 years old, Tsitsipas has time on his side to clinch the coveted Grand Slam title.

Head-to-head history

The players have crossed paths three times, with Tsitsipas holding a 2-1 advantage. Their most recent encounter took place in March of the previous year, with Thompson securing victory in three sets.

Match Prediction for Jordan Thompson – Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek is predictably favored in this encounter, although Thompson, a formidable competitor, will strive to put up a strong fight in front of his home audience. Anticipate an intriguing and protracted match where Tsitsipas will undoubtedly face challenges. A sensible wager here appears to be on the total games exceeding 36.5.

