Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Jiří Procházka will struggle with Alex Pereira as part of the UFC 295 tournament. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on the night of November 12. The start of the battle is expected no earlier than 07:00 CET.

Jiří Procházka



Procházka is like a hurricane. His style is wild and random. It’s impossible to figure it out. It seems that Jiri himself does not know what he will do in the next second.

He is not inferior to Pereira in the length of his arms. At the same time, he is much more manoeuvrable. Occasionally, he will circle in front of the aggressor, confusing him by changing stances.

Procházka constantly swings his front hand. Actually, it’s not even a jab. It’s like a feint with the goal of tugging at the opponent and pulling him towards.

The athlete’s legs are something special. They seem to be on springs. He can launch with a high kick or knee anytime. It is more than hard to block them, as they are practically unreadable.

Procházka is very flexible and dexterous. He has great balance and is very creative. However, it often happens to Jiří that he drives himself into very difficult situations.

The Czech athlete is incredibly spiritual, strong-willed, powerful and resilient. He is much more versatile: he can box both as a number one and adapt the opponent’s style. He is dangerous not only in the stand, but also on the canvas.

Alex Pereira



Pereira is a very durable fighter. He slowly but methodically presses his opponents. He combines the smashes from afar with a powerful jab and nasty low kicks. The athlete knows how to intercept with his “trademark” left check-hook if the opponent suddenly rushes into an unprepared attack.

This is what makes Pereira's pressure so good. Despite its visual simplicity, it is very versatile. It is not just aggression, but a counterattacking one.

The Brazilian athlete, if necessary, gives a little more freedom to his “stone fists”. He is not afraid of making an exchange. Moreover, he can overcome anyone in terms of striking power.

His advantage over Procházka is his ability to wait for his moment.

MMA statistics



• Jiří Procházka. MMA record: 29 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw.

• Alex Pereira. MMA record: 8 wins, 2 losses.

Prediction



This will be a fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight (up to 93 kg) title. There is no doubt that the opponents are the top fighters. Procházka is a great puncher, but he can be too fascinated and miss a hit in response. Therefore, I suggest betting on Pereira, who is more balanced.

