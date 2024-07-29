RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina Match Prediction and Odds - July 29, 2024

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina Match Prediction and Odds - July 29, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina prediction Photo: https://www.reuters.com/ Author unknown
Jessica Pegula Jessica Pegula
Olympics 2024. Women`s Single 29 july 2024, 14:30 Jessica Pegula - Elina Svitolina
Paris, Court Philippe-Chatrier
Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On July 29, Jessica Pegula - Elina Svitolina will play their second round match at the Olympics in Paris. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Jessica Pegula

The American athlete is playing with mixed success this season, she managed to win one tournament in Berlin, which was held on grass, was also in the semifinals in Charleston, the only tournament on the ground for Pegula in the current season.

The athlete is 30 years old and is ranked a lofty sixth in the world rankings, although it often seems that she doesn't reach that position. The tennis player started the Olympics with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, and now she faces a more serious test. Pegula will focus on doubles, where she and Gauff are the first seeds.

Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian athlete has a lot of experience, including at the Olympics, in Tokyo Svitolina managed to win a bronze medal, the first and last in the history of the country in this sport.

In some places she looks good, but still lacks something to the top level. The Ukrainian is ranked 31st in the world rankings, and she is the same age as her upcoming opponent, but Svitolina is not yet 30. Svitolina managed to win her first round match against Japan's Uichijima - 6:2, 6:1.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Tennis players played each other five times, the score is 4:1 in favor of Pegula, with the American only once winning in two sets.
  • Pegula has played only 5 matches this year on the ground, in which she won 4 games, Svitolina has played 13 games, winning 8 of them.
  • The odds for this meeting are as follows: W1 - 1.97, W2 - 1.87.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina Prediction

Initially bookmakers gave a slight edge to the Ukrainian, but now the quotes are almost equal. I expect a difficult and unpredictable battle, which can drag on, no one wants to stop fighting in the second round. I'll bet on a total of more than 20.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
9’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
9’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
9’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024