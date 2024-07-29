Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina Match Prediction and Odds - July 29, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On July 29, Jessica Pegula - Elina Svitolina will play their second round match at the Olympics in Paris. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this event.

Jessica Pegula

The American athlete is playing with mixed success this season, she managed to win one tournament in Berlin, which was held on grass, was also in the semifinals in Charleston, the only tournament on the ground for Pegula in the current season.

The athlete is 30 years old and is ranked a lofty sixth in the world rankings, although it often seems that she doesn't reach that position. The tennis player started the Olympics with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, and now she faces a more serious test. Pegula will focus on doubles, where she and Gauff are the first seeds.

Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian athlete has a lot of experience, including at the Olympics, in Tokyo Svitolina managed to win a bronze medal, the first and last in the history of the country in this sport.

In some places she looks good, but still lacks something to the top level. The Ukrainian is ranked 31st in the world rankings, and she is the same age as her upcoming opponent, but Svitolina is not yet 30. Svitolina managed to win her first round match against Japan's Uichijima - 6:2, 6:1.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Tennis players played each other five times, the score is 4:1 in favor of Pegula, with the American only once winning in two sets.

Pegula has played only 5 matches this year on the ground, in which she won 4 games, Svitolina has played 13 games, winning 8 of them.

The odds for this meeting are as follows: W1 - 1.97, W2 - 1.87.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina Prediction

Initially bookmakers gave a slight edge to the Ukrainian, but now the quotes are almost equal. I expect a difficult and unpredictable battle, which can drag on, no one wants to stop fighting in the second round. I'll bet on a total of more than 20.5 games.