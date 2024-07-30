Japan Women vs Germany Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Japan Odds: 1.57 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On Thursday, August 1st, at 11:00 AM Central European Time, Germany will face Japan in the second round of the group stage of the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

Japan Women

The Japanese national team secured their spot in the Olympics through a qualifying tournament held in Sopron, Hungary. The Japanese women finished first, ahead of Spain, Canada, and Hungary. Japan started the tournament with a victory over Spain but surprisingly lost to Hungary before defeating Canada in the decisive game.

In their Olympic opener, Japan played against the perennial favorites, the United States, and, as expected, had no chance against the Americans, losing 76-102. Thus, the game against Germany is crucial for Japan, as finishing third in the group with such a negative point difference makes advancing very difficult.

Germany Women

Germany also qualified for the Olympics through a qualifying tournament, which took place in Brazil. The German team finished second, behind only Australia, and left the host nation out of the Olympics. This is a historic achievement, as the German women's basketball team had never qualified for the Olympics before.

In their very first Olympic match, Germany secured a stunning victory. In the first round, the Germans sensationally defeated Belgium, with most bookmakers offering odds above 5 for this outcome! Moreover, Germany not only won but did so convincingly, with a final score of 83-69.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

At the previous Olympics, Japan won the silver medal.

The Japanese and German teams have not played against each other since 1998 when they met at the World Championship.

Japan Women vs Germany Women preiction

Germany's performance in the first round was surprising, but Japan remains the favorite due to their higher class and greater experience. My bet is on Japan to win.