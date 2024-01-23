Japan vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The AFC Asian Cup is a significant event in the world of football, garnering considerable interest. Our experts have crafted an exclusive forecast for the Japan-Indonesia match.

Japan

The Japanese national team consistently ranks among the primary contenders for victory in continental championships. In this tournament, the team has not been overly impressive, facing minor challenges against Vietnam in the first round but ultimately securing a 4-2 triumph. In the second encounter, the Japanese were heavily favored against Iraq, yet unexpectedly suffered a 1-2 defeat. Currently occupying the second position in the group, they can maintain their standing by simply avoiding defeat.

Indonesia

In each of its matches in this tournament, Indonesia has been considered the underdog but has managed to accumulate three points, keeping decent prospects for advancing to the playoffs. The team suffered a justified 1-3 defeat to Iraq in the first round, although they demonstrated resistance. In the second round, they sensationally triumphed over Vietnam with a score of 1-0. Indonesia currently sits third in their quartet, trailing their upcoming opponent based on additional metrics.

Head-to-Head History

For aficionados of statistics, there is only one instance of these teams crossing paths, occurring in the 1989 World Cup qualification. On that occasion, the Japanese emerged victorious at home with a resounding 5-0, while the away fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Match Prediction Japan vs Indonesia

These teams clash with disparate styles, yet they are direct competitors for the coveted second place. A draw would suit Indonesia, securing them third place in the group, while the Japanese will be striving for victory. Bookmakers express unwavering confidence in their ultimate success. Let's place our bet on a total of over 3.5 goals and anticipate a captivating battle.