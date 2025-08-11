Prediction on game W1(-5,5) Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 12, Jannik Sinner and Gabriel Diallo will face off in the third round of the Cincinnati ATP tournament. Here’s my take on this intriguing match-up.

Jannik Sinner

The Italian star is in the global spotlight as the world No.1 and has been enjoying an impressive season on the court, despite serving a suspension earlier in the year. Sinner has already claimed two titles this season, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He even had a shot at winning all three majors but failed to convert several match points at Roland Garros.

Jannik continues to demonstrate remarkable mental toughness, managing to stay focused despite the suspension and constant doping rumors. His main rival this season remains Carlos Alcaraz, to whom Sinner has lost two finals. Sinner has been flawless on hard courts in 2025, boasting an 8-0 record. In Cincinnati, he started from the second round and cruised past Colombia’s Galan with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Gabriel Diallo

The Canadian can be considered a solid mid-tier player on the ATP Tour, but not much more at this point. Diallo is having a decent year, climbing 52 spots in the rankings to become the world No. 35.

This season, he captured a respectable title in the Netherlands but hasn’t achieved any other significant results. He opened his Cincinnati campaign with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Baez—7-5, 6-4. Diallo’s performance on hard courts has been mixed, with 13 wins and 10 losses. He tends to struggle against top-tier opponents, as his stats show, so his chances against the world No.1 are slim.

Match facts

Sinner has played 30 matches this season, winning 27 of them.

Diallo has won 31 out of 52 matches in 2025.

The odds for this match are: Sinner to win – 1.01, Diallo to win – 20.00.

Prediction

Although the Canadian is ranked inside the top 40, bookmakers aren’t expecting much drama here and offer only symbolic odds for a Sinner victory. The two have never played each other before. I believe it’s worth backing the favorite to cover a -5.5 game handicap at attractive odds.