Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

ATP 500 Rotterdam 12 feb 2024, 03:00 Jannik Sinner - Botik Van De Zandshulp
In the first round of the hardcourt tournament in Rotterdam, there will be a match between the Italian Yannick Sinner and Botic van de Zandschulp. The match will take place on Monday, February 12, starting not earlier than 10:00 Central European Time.

Yannick Sinner

The Italian has had an excellent start to the new tennis season. Sinner triumphed at the recent Australian Open, winning his first Grand Slam title. In Rotterdam, Yannick will play as the top seed, and he currently holds the fourth position in the ATP world rankings.

Botic van de Zandschulp

The Dutch tennis player has had an unconvincing start to the new season. Van de Zandschulp exited in the second round of tournaments in Hong Kong and Auckland, and he lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Sinner (4-6, 5-7, 3-6). After the Australian Open, Botic played two matches for his national team in the Davis Cup, recording one win and one loss.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Sinner has won his last 12 matches and hasn't lost for almost three months.
  • Van de Zandschulp has won only two out of his last seven matches on hardcourts.
  • The meeting at the Australian Open is the only encounter between these players so far.

Yannick Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp Prediction

Sinner appears to be the clear favorite and should confidently secure the victory. I expect Sinner to win in straight sets, and I'll bet on the total games being under 21.5.

