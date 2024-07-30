Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Jagiellonia Bialystok Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification round, Polish side Jagiellonia will host Panevėžys from Lithuania. The first encounter ended in a resounding 4-0 victory for the Poles. The Dailysports team has prepared a forecast for this match.

Jagiellonia

Last season, the Polish team clinched the Ekstraklasa championship. Over 34 rounds, they amassed 63 points, edging out their closest rivals, Śląsk Wrocław, on goal difference. This championship marks the first in the club's history. Currently, Jagiellonia also tops the Polish league table, having secured six points from two matches.

In the first qualification game, Jagiellonia trounced their opponents 4-0. By the 30th minute, the scoreboard already showed a 3-0 lead in favor of the Poles. They maintained their dominance to secure the win. This qualification campaign is the sixth in the club's history, with their previous best being the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Panevėžys

The reigning champion of Lithuania's A Lyga, this is also Panevėžys' first championship in their history. Notably, Panevėžys is a relatively young team, founded in 2015. In the previous campaign, they accumulated 87 points, finishing 12 points ahead of the second place. Currently, the Lithuanian league is in full swing, with Panevėžys again leading the standings with 49 points from 22 matches, four points clear of their closest rival with a game in hand.

Like Jagiellonia, Panevėžys lacks extensive experience in European competitions. Before this campaign, they had three attempts to reach the playoffs, never advancing past the second qualifying round. In terms of recent form, Panevėžys has been inconsistent, with two losses, two draws, and one win in their last five games.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

The first game between these teams took place just last week, when Jagiellonia won 4-0.

Jagiellonia has scored more than one goal in four consecutive matches. Jagiellonia has scored more than one goal in their last four home matches.

Jagiellonia has scored in 24 consecutive matches.

Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys Prediction

The Polish team has already secured their spot in the next qualification round, following their comprehensive away victory. I believe they will not let this opportunity slip and will claim victory in this game as well. My bet is on Jagiellonia's individual total of over two goals, with odds of 1.5.