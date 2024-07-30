RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs FK Panevezys prediction Photo: https://x.com/Jagiellonia1920
Jagiellonia Bialystok Jagiellonia Bialystok
Champions League Qualification Today, 14:30 Jagiellonia Bialystok - FK Panevezys
-
- : -
International, Bialystok, Stadion Miejski w Bialymstoku
FK Panevezys FK Panevezys
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Jagiellonia Bialystok Total over 2
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification round, Polish side Jagiellonia will host Panevėžys from Lithuania. The first encounter ended in a resounding 4-0 victory for the Poles. The Dailysports team has prepared a forecast for this match.

Jagiellonia

Last season, the Polish team clinched the Ekstraklasa championship. Over 34 rounds, they amassed 63 points, edging out their closest rivals, Śląsk Wrocław, on goal difference. This championship marks the first in the club's history. Currently, Jagiellonia also tops the Polish league table, having secured six points from two matches.

In the first qualification game, Jagiellonia trounced their opponents 4-0. By the 30th minute, the scoreboard already showed a 3-0 lead in favor of the Poles. They maintained their dominance to secure the win. This qualification campaign is the sixth in the club's history, with their previous best being the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Panevėžys

The reigning champion of Lithuania's A Lyga, this is also Panevėžys' first championship in their history. Notably, Panevėžys is a relatively young team, founded in 2015. In the previous campaign, they accumulated 87 points, finishing 12 points ahead of the second place. Currently, the Lithuanian league is in full swing, with Panevėžys again leading the standings with 49 points from 22 matches, four points clear of their closest rival with a game in hand.

Like Jagiellonia, Panevėžys lacks extensive experience in European competitions. Before this campaign, they had three attempts to reach the playoffs, never advancing past the second qualifying round. In terms of recent form, Panevėžys has been inconsistent, with two losses, two draws, and one win in their last five games.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

  • The first game between these teams took place just last week, when Jagiellonia won 4-0.
  • Jagiellonia has scored more than one goal in four consecutive matches. Jagiellonia has scored more than one goal in their last four home matches.
  • Jagiellonia has scored in 24 consecutive matches.

Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys Prediction

The Polish team has already secured their spot in the next qualification round, following their comprehensive away victory. I believe they will not let this opportunity slip and will claim victory in this game as well. My bet is on Jagiellonia's individual total of over two goals, with odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Jagiellonia Bialystok Total over 2
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
8’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
8’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
8’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024