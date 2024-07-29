RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Jacqueline Christian vs Angelique Kerber Match Prediction and Odds - July 29, 2024

Jacqueline Christian vs Angelique Kerber Match Prediction and Odds - July 29, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Jacqueline Christian vs Angelique Kerber prediction Photo: https://www.eurosport.de/ Author - Getty Images
Jacqueline Christian Jacqueline Christian
Olympics 2024. Women`s Single 29 july 2024, 06:00 Jacqueline Christian - Angelique Kerber
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Angelique Kerber Angelique Kerber
Prediction on game Win Angelique Kerber
Odds: 1.82

Jacqueline Christian and Angelique Kerber will play their match in the second round at the Olympics. Prediction for the match between these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Jacqueline Cristian

The Romanian athlete is 26 years old, although she has not reached any heights in her career. Cristian is ranked 61st in the world rankings, which corresponds to the level of a strong middle-ranked player. There were no notable successes this year, we can remember the quarterfinals in Charleston and the semifinals in Cluj.

In the first match of this tournament the tennis player was quoted as a small underdog against the experienced Caroline Garcia, in a protracted struggle still managed to snatch a willful victory - 5:7, 6:3, 6:4.

Angelique Kerber

The German tennis player finishes her career after the Olympics, of course, she wants to do it nicely. The former world number one was noted for her successes at the Olympics as well, she won silver in Rio 2016. Now Kerber is 36 years old, she is ranked only in the third hundred, although in this case the rankings do not matter.

In the first round, the German managed to beat another former world number one Naomi Osaka - 7:5, 6:3, although her opponent was the favorite. Dirt is not Kerber's favorite surface, but she will try to stay in the tournament.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals have never played each other before.
  • Christiane has played a lot on the ground this season, 25 matches, in which she won 16 victories, Kerber has only 4 wins in 7 confrontations.
  • Bookmakers' quotes are as follows: W1 - 2.04, W2 - 1.82.

Jacqueline Christian vs Angelique Kerber Prediction

If initially the German was given a slight edge, now the chances of the rivals for success are considered about equal. I believe Kerber is the favorite in this battle, the German is definitely encouraged by the victory over a strong opponent, and now experience should help her to achieve what she wants. I will bet on a clean win for the German.

Prediction on game Win Angelique Kerber
Odds: 1.82

