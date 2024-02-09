RU RU NG NG
Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons
UFC 10 feb 2024, 20:30 Jack Hermansson - Joseph Pyfer
Vegas, UFC Apex
Prediction on game Win Joseph Pyfer
Odds: 1.41

During the night from Saturday to Sunday on February 11th, a pivotal bout will take place at UFC Fight Night. Jack Hermansson will face Joseph Pyfer.

Jack Hermansson

The Swedish fighter entered the UFC eight years ago, capturing the Cage Warriors championship belt with a record of 12 victories and two losses. Over the next three years, Jack entered the UFC octagon ten times, winning seven fights and losing three. However, a downturn began for the fighter thereafter. His last bout took place in 2022, where he suffered a technical knockout defeat.

Joseph Pyfer

In 2022, the fighter joined the world's strongest league, and within just a year and a half, he secured three impressive consecutive victories, only allowing his opponent a chance to rest between the first and second rounds once. In his last bout, he knocked out his opponent in the second round.

Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer Prediction

Jack Hermansson has been inactive for over a year, making it difficult to gauge his current form, but in my opinion, it may not be at its peak. Joseph Pyfer has achieved three remarkable victories, and I believe this bout will be no exception. My bet is on Joseph's victory at odds of 1.41.

Odds: 1.41

