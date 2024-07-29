RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Jack Draper vs Taylor Fritz Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Jack Draper vs Taylor Fritz Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Jack Draper vs Taylor Fritz prediction Photo: https://www.tennis.com/ Author unknown
Jack Draper Jack Draper
Olympics 2024. Men`s single Yesterday, 06:00 Jack Draper - Taylor Fritz
Paris, Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz
Prediction on game W2(-2,5)
Odds: 1.72

Within the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament Jack Draper - Taylor Fritz will have their meeting. Prediction for the match of these athletes is made by Dailysports experts.

Jack Draper

The British tennis player can not boast of stability, although in some places he plays very well. Draper is ranked 27th in the world ranking, he is 22 years old. The athlete this year won the grass tournament in Berlin, there was also a final in Adelaide.

Playing on the ground is still a weak side of the tennis player, if you analyze the results of this year. The Briton started with a confident victory over the once-stellar Japanese Kei Nishikori - 6:1, 6:4. There are doubts that Draper will be able to make a breakthrough, given the surface on which the tournament is held.

Taylor Fritz

The American tennis player is doing well this season, he won two tournaments, though not the most prestigious ones, in Eastbourne and Delray Beach. Fritz also looked good on dirt, he reached the semifinals in Madrid and the final in Munich.

The athlete started this Olympics with a victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik - 6:4, 6:4. Fritz is ranked 12th in the world ranking, he is 26 years old. This guy is definitely to be feared, with his best game he is capable of beating any opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals have played each other twice, so far the score of face-to-face confrontations is 1:1. The only match on the ground took place this year, then Fritz won a tough victory - 4:6, 6:3, 7:6.
  • Draper this season has won 5 matches out of 11, Fritz has 14 wins in 20 confrontations.
  • Quotes for the match are as follows: W1 - 2.88, W2 - 1.44.

Jack Draper vs Taylor Fritz Prediction

Tennis players from the top-30 will play between each other, Fritz is higher in the rankings, feels more comfortable on the ground, compared to his opponent, so he is quoted as the favorite of this pair. I expect a difficult match, in which I bet on the success of the American with a -2.5 game handicap.

