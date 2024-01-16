Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win Ivory Coast Odds: 2.11 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, a fundamental confrontation between the teams of Ivory Coast and Nigeria will take place. The fate of the first place in the standings may be decided in this meeting. The game will take place on January 18, 2024.

Ivory Coast

The hosts of the championship easily beat Guinea-Bissau with a score of 2:0 in the first round. Few doubted that Côte d'Ivoire would be able to easily get through the group stage and make it to the playoffs.

Now they have an important match ahead of them against one of the tournament favorites, the Nigerian team. In the last five matches, Ivory Coast has not lost a single game with four wins. The players of this team scored 19 goals against their opponents, which looks like a very impressive achievement.

Nigeria

The Nigerian Eagles unexpectedly drew 1:1 with Equatorial Guinea in the first round of the group stage. Things are not going well for the Nigerians and if they lose they risk being left out of the African Cup of Nations playoffs.

In the last five matches, Nigeria achieved only one victory and scored only six goals against their opponents, which is considered a very modest figure for a team of this level.

History of the confrontation

In the last two head-to-head matches, the teams exchanged victories with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match Ivory Coast - Nigeria

Nigeria is capable of breaching the Ivorian defense, but this may not be enough to win. We are expecting a hot battle with a minimal advantage for the tournament hosts.