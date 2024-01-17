Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, a match is scheduled between Ivory Coast and Nigeria on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 18:00 Central European Time.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast plays the role of hosts in the current African Cup of Nations. The team has assembled a decent squad, and according to bookmakers, Ivory Coast is considered one of the main favorites to win the tournament. In the opening match, the team confidently broke the resistance of Guinea-Bissau. Precise strikes from Fofana and Krasso allowed them to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory. Success in the next match will see Ivory Coast advance to the Round of 16.

Nigeria

The Nigerian team also has talented players and boasts a well-balanced squad. However, they suffered a significant loss as Victor Boniface, who had an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen, sustained an injury just before the start of the tournament. In the opening match of the tournament, the Nigerian team unexpectedly drew against Equatorial Guinea. The opponents exchanged goals towards the end of the first half and settled for a draw, even though the Nigerians had more chances to win.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Nigeria has been unable to secure a victory in the last four consecutive matches.

Ivory Coast has won four of their last matches, conceding only one goal.

The teams have not played a draw against each other since 1994.

Match Prediction - Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

Nigeria has no room for setbacks, and the home crowd will undoubtedly support Ivory Coast. I anticipate an interesting match between evenly matched opponents. My suggestion is to place a bet on the total goals scored, with over 1.5 goals expected.