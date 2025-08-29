RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Italy vs Germany: prediction and betting tips for the match on August 30, 2025

Italy vs Germany: prediction and betting tips for the match on August 30, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Italy vs Germany prediction Photo: https://www.reddit.com/ Unknown author
Italy Italy
Women's Volleyball World Championship 30 aug 2025, 06:00
Bangkok, Indoor Stadium Huamark
Germany Germany
Prediction on game Total over 139,5
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The women's World Championship playoffs are already underway, and two matches are scheduled for August 30, with Italy and Germany set to take the court first. Here’s my take on this high-stakes clash.

Italy

The Italian national team is a true powerhouse in women’s volleyball. Recently, they dominated the Nations League, and last year they claimed Olympic gold. The Italians are in sensational form, having not lost an official match in over a year.

At this World Championship, they predictably topped their group—first sweeping Slovakia in straight sets (25:20, 25:14, 25:17), then dismantling Cuba (25:9, 25:8, 25:16). They clinched first place in their pool by defeating Belgium in four sets (25:16, 25:16, 21:25, 25:18). Italy looks every bit the title contender here.

Germany

Germany also participated in this season’s Nations League, finishing seventh to secure a playoff spot. However, they bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets to Brazil. At this tournament, Germany opened with a routine win over Kenya (25:22, 25:8, 25:20), then swept Vietnam as well (25:18, 25:17, 25:21).

Their battle for top spot in the group against Poland was a thriller. Germany led 2-1 in sets and 23:20 in the fourth, but ended up dropping the set. In a dramatic fifth-set decider, Germany even had a couple of match points but ultimately fell short, losing 17:19 and 2-3 overall.

Head-to-head

Italy holds a clear advantage in recent meetings. Their last encounter came almost three months ago in the main round of the Nations League, where Germany put up a fierce fight but lost 2-3.

Prediction

Italy are heavy favorites in this matchup, though Germany could prove to be a tricky opponent. I don’t expect Germany to push for an outright win, but they have enough firepower to take at least a set. I’m backing the total points to go over 139.5; the over 3.5 sets market is also worth a look.

Prediction on game Total over 139,5
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Recommended Melbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and bets - August 30, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.87 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Recommended Mostbet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Lorient vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 30 aug 2025, 11:00 Lorient vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Lorient Odds: 1.74 Lille Recommended Mostbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Will Kaizer Chiefs extend their unbeaten run? Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.8 Kaizer Chiefs Bet now Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 11:30 Sekhukhune United vs Durban City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.97 Durban City Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores