The women's World Championship playoffs are already underway, and two matches are scheduled for August 30, with Italy and Germany set to take the court first. Here’s my take on this high-stakes clash.

Italy

The Italian national team is a true powerhouse in women’s volleyball. Recently, they dominated the Nations League, and last year they claimed Olympic gold. The Italians are in sensational form, having not lost an official match in over a year.

At this World Championship, they predictably topped their group—first sweeping Slovakia in straight sets (25:20, 25:14, 25:17), then dismantling Cuba (25:9, 25:8, 25:16). They clinched first place in their pool by defeating Belgium in four sets (25:16, 25:16, 21:25, 25:18). Italy looks every bit the title contender here.

Germany

Germany also participated in this season’s Nations League, finishing seventh to secure a playoff spot. However, they bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets to Brazil. At this tournament, Germany opened with a routine win over Kenya (25:22, 25:8, 25:20), then swept Vietnam as well (25:18, 25:17, 25:21).

Their battle for top spot in the group against Poland was a thriller. Germany led 2-1 in sets and 23:20 in the fourth, but ended up dropping the set. In a dramatic fifth-set decider, Germany even had a couple of match points but ultimately fell short, losing 17:19 and 2-3 overall.

Head-to-head

Italy holds a clear advantage in recent meetings. Their last encounter came almost three months ago in the main round of the Nations League, where Germany put up a fierce fight but lost 2-3.

Prediction

Italy are heavy favorites in this matchup, though Germany could prove to be a tricky opponent. I don’t expect Germany to push for an outright win, but they have enough firepower to take at least a set. I’m backing the total points to go over 139.5; the over 3.5 sets market is also worth a look.