RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Italy vs Cuba: prediction and bet for the match on August 24, 2025

Italy vs Cuba: prediction and bet for the match on August 24, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Italy vs Cuba prediction Photo: https://www.flashscore.com.au/ Author unknown
Italy Italy
Women's Volleyball World Championship 24 aug 2025, 06:00
Phuket, Phuket Municipal Stadium
Cuba Cuba
Prediction on game W1(28,5)
Odds: 2.01
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The Women's Volleyball World Championship has just kicked off, taking place across four cities in Thailand. On August 24, Italy and Cuba will face off in one of the fixtures. Here’s my prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Italy

The Italian national team is a powerhouse in contemporary volleyball, recently clinching the Nations League title by defeating Brazil in the final—3:1. What’s truly impressive is that Italy won all 12 matches in the main stage. They started this World Championship campaign with a commanding victory over Slovakia—25:20, 25:14, 25:17. Given the group’s dynamics, Italy will most likely have to battle Belgium for the top spot.

It’s tough to stop Italy right now; riding a wave of success, they look poised to contend for the world title as well. Maintaining focus is crucial, though, as the euphoria from recent triumphs can easily lead to costly mistakes.

Cuba

Expectations for Cuba are much more modest. The team doesn’t even compete in the Nations League, meaning they lack experience against top-tier opponents. In their opening match of this World Championship, Cuba predictably fell to Belgium in straight sets, managing to put up a fight only in the first set—23:25, 14:25, 11:25.

Within their pool, Cuba’s best chance for a win comes against Slovakia. Against Italy, the main goal will be to avoid a heavy defeat—anything more is unrealistic. Even taking a single set would be considered a major upset.

H2H

The teams have traded wins in previous meetings, but head-to-head stats are largely irrelevant here, as their last encounter was a full seven years ago.

Prediction

These are teams of vastly different calibers: Italy are in scintillating form and among the tournament favorites, while Cuba are clear underdogs. Bookmakers haven’t even offered odds on a straightforward Italy win; the only question is by what margin the European side will triumph. Most likely, it will be a three-set sweep—I’m backing Italy to win with a -28.5 points handicap.

Prediction on game W1(28,5)
Odds: 2.01
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
DC United vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 DC United Odds: 1.92 Inter Miami CF Recommended Mostbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.8 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.57 Rennes Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.82 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will come out on top in the round four clash? Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.76 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Toulouse vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Toulouse vs Brest: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Brest Bet now Melbet
Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.81 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Le Havre vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Le Havre Odds: 1.74 Lens Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season? Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hamburger SV prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.54 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores