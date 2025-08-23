Prediction on game W1(28,5) Odds: 2.01 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The Women's Volleyball World Championship has just kicked off, taking place across four cities in Thailand. On August 24, Italy and Cuba will face off in one of the fixtures. Here’s my prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Italy

The Italian national team is a powerhouse in contemporary volleyball, recently clinching the Nations League title by defeating Brazil in the final—3:1. What’s truly impressive is that Italy won all 12 matches in the main stage. They started this World Championship campaign with a commanding victory over Slovakia—25:20, 25:14, 25:17. Given the group’s dynamics, Italy will most likely have to battle Belgium for the top spot.

It’s tough to stop Italy right now; riding a wave of success, they look poised to contend for the world title as well. Maintaining focus is crucial, though, as the euphoria from recent triumphs can easily lead to costly mistakes.

Cuba

Expectations for Cuba are much more modest. The team doesn’t even compete in the Nations League, meaning they lack experience against top-tier opponents. In their opening match of this World Championship, Cuba predictably fell to Belgium in straight sets, managing to put up a fight only in the first set—23:25, 14:25, 11:25.

Within their pool, Cuba’s best chance for a win comes against Slovakia. Against Italy, the main goal will be to avoid a heavy defeat—anything more is unrealistic. Even taking a single set would be considered a major upset.

H2H

The teams have traded wins in previous meetings, but head-to-head stats are largely irrelevant here, as their last encounter was a full seven years ago.

Prediction

These are teams of vastly different calibers: Italy are in scintillating form and among the tournament favorites, while Cuba are clear underdogs. Bookmakers haven’t even offered odds on a straightforward Italy win; the only question is by what margin the European side will triumph. Most likely, it will be a three-set sweep—I’m backing Italy to win with a -28.5 points handicap.