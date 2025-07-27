RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Italy vs Brazil. Prediction and betting tip for the July 27, 2025 match

Italy vs Brazil. Prediction and betting tip for the July 27, 2025 match

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Italy vs Brazil prediction Photo: https://volleyballmag.com/ Author unknown
Italy Italy
Women's Volleyball Nations League Today, 14:00
Łódź, Atlas Arena
Brazil Brazil
Prediction on game Total over 177,5
Odds: 1.85
On July 27, the final of the Women's Volleyball Nations League will take place, with Italy and Brazil battling for the title. Here is my exclusive prediction for this highly anticipated showdown.

Italy

This season, the Italian squad has been unstoppable, steamrolling their opponents en route to a flawless group stage—winning all 12 matches. Their playoff campaign began with a straight-set victory over the United States: 25-22, 25-21, 28-26.

Italy then completely overwhelmed Poland, silencing the home crowd in Łódź with a dominant win—25-18, 25-16, 25-14. After such a phenomenal season, lifting the trophy would be a logical conclusion. Their final opponents are formidable, so Italy will need to maintain their high level of play and unwavering focus.

Brazil

Brazil remains among the elite national teams, a status they reaffirmed this season. With 11 wins out of 12 matches, they finished second in the main round of the Nations League. In the quarterfinals, they dispatched Germany with authority—3-0.

Their clash against Japan was a true battle, going the full five sets to determine the victor. In the decisive set, Brazil prevailed 15-8, securing their spot in the tournament final. Despite being considered underdogs, they absolutely have a shot at the title; they'll need to deliver their very best volleyball and minimize errors to seize the crown.

Head-to-head

Naturally, these two teams have faced off many times, with Brazil historically having the upper hand. However, in this season's Nations League, Italy managed to win in straight sets—25-22, 25-18, 29-27.

Prediction

This final is a must-watch, featuring the two best teams from the main stage who continued to dominate in the playoffs. On paper, Italy are the favorites, thanks to their confident play and a victory in their most recent head-to-head. Motivation won't be an issue with the trophy on the line, and the European venue should mean strong support for Italy. My tip: over 177.5 total points looks like a promising bet.

Prediction on game Total over 177,5
Odds: 1.85
Latest News
