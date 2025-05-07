Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

As part of the 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Basaksehir will face off against Fenerbahce. The match is set to take place in Istanbul on Friday, May 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After the club’s restructuring in 2014, Istanbul Basaksehir came under the wing of the Istanbul municipality, sparking a serious rise for the team. The initial success didn’t take long, and after several years of finishing runners-up, the club became Turkish champions for the first time in 2020.

Remarkably, Basaksehir immediately plummeted to 12th place after that triumph, but in recent years they’ve consistently finished in the top five. This season has been quite solid for the club, even though municipal funding has noticeably decreased.

Staying afloat has been largely thanks to the prolific Krzysztof Piatek, who has already netted 21 goals this Super Lig season. The team sits fifth and continues its battle for a European spot, but faces a tough schedule down the stretch.

After the Fenerbahce clash, they’re still set to play Adana Demirspor, sturdy Kasimpasa, and powerhouse Galatasaray. At the moment, Basaksehir trails fourth place by four points, but Besiktas faces weaker opposition in the final rounds.

Fenerbahce haven’t been Turkish champions since 2014, but have claimed silver medals three seasons running. The appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach hasn’t changed their fortunes much, as they once again trail Galatasaray, who are set to secure yet another title.

The outspoken Portuguese manager often finds himself at the center of scandals, adding spice to Turkish football, but it hasn’t translated into improved results. The "Canaries" boast a squad full of big names—though many would now be considered past their prime—but have still failed to mount a serious challenge to Galatasaray.

In their last match, Fenerbahce lost at home to Besiktas, which finally killed off any remaining intrigue in the title race. This season will once again be considered a disappointment, and recent rumors about Mourinho’s departure have been gathering pace.

The Special One hasn’t delivered the desired results and is highly likely to leave this summer in search of a new challenge. The Istanbul giants have long locked up second place and will look to qualify for the Champions League group stage next season.

Match facts

Basaksehir have won five of their last six matches.

After Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, the municipal club is the most prolific team in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce have won their last five away matches and remain unbeaten on the road in 2025.

Basaksehir average 1.95 goals per home game, while Fenerbahce average 2.75 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir : Sengezer, Sahiner, Opoku, Duarte, Operi, Kemen, Ozdemir, Crespo, Sari, Brnic, Piatek.

: Sengezer, Sahiner, Opoku, Duarte, Operi, Kemen, Ozdemir, Crespo, Sari, Brnic, Piatek. Fenerbahce: Egribayat, Diego Carlos, Muldur, Skriniar, Aydin, Djiku, Yuksek, Fred, Tadic, Talisca, Dzeko.

H2H

Fenerbahce have won the last six meetings against Basaksehir.

Prediction

This Istanbul derby promises to be a high-scoring affair, as both sides have been finding the net regularly this season. Piatek is in excellent form, and Fenerbahce’s attacking line is stacked with creative talent. Mourinho’s men are under pressure to win and hope for a Galatasaray slip-up, while the hosts also have plenty on the line, so expect a fiercely contested battle. My recommendation is to back over 2.5 total goals.