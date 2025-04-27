Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.6 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of the 3rd round in the Egyptian championship relegation group will be played on Monday in Alexandria, where local side Ismaily will host ZED. I suggest betting on goals in this match with good chances of success.

Match preview

Ismaily had an admittedly weak season and deservedly finished only in 16th place in the main stage standings. The club was eight points behind the top nine teams. Moreover, Ismaily performed poorly in the last matches of the main part of the season, unable to win in eight consecutive games, losing six of them.

In the relegation group, Ismaily played two matches. In the first, they narrowly defeated Tala El Gaish away with a score of 1-0, and in the second round at home, they shared points with Al-Ittihad (0-0). Overall, the team has not lost in six matches across all competitions, securing two wins in this stretch. Nevertheless, Ismaily is only in 7th place and is three points ahead of the relegation zone teams.

As for ZED, the team, on the contrary, leads the relegation group and occupies the first place in the standings. In 19 matches, the team has accumulated 24 points and is a solid nine points clear of the relegation zone.

In the first round of the second part of the season, ZED defeated Ghazl El-Mahalla away with a score of 3-0. However, in the second round, at home, they suffered a defeat against El Gouna – 1-2. It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad struggles with away games. In 10 matches, they have only one win with three losses.

Probable lineups

Ismaily : Amer, Hassan, El Khazar, Hakam, Hassan, Gaber, Toure, Essam, Hossam, Yehia, Hamdi

: Amer, Hassan, El Khazar, Hakam, Hassan, Gaber, Toure, Essam, Hossam, Yehia, Hamdi ZED: Lotfi, Saed, Ismaily, Al Ash, Ashraf, Atef, Mutumosi, Magassa, El Banobu, Hussein, Zico

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the teams drew 2-2 at ZED's field

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in three out of five matches

The "both teams to score" bet has won in two of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to ZED in this match, with odds for the visitors' victory at 2.74. We believe that Ismaily will put up a fight, and the match will be low on goals. Our bet is "Under 2.0 goals" with odds of 1.60.