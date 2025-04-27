RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Ismaily SC vs ZED FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ismaily SC Ismaily SC
Premier League Egypt 28 apr 2025, 13:00 Ismaily SC - ZED FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
ZED FC ZED FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 3rd round in the Egyptian championship relegation group will be played on Monday in Alexandria, where local side Ismaily will host ZED. I suggest betting on goals in this match with good chances of success.

Match preview

Ismaily had an admittedly weak season and deservedly finished only in 16th place in the main stage standings. The club was eight points behind the top nine teams. Moreover, Ismaily performed poorly in the last matches of the main part of the season, unable to win in eight consecutive games, losing six of them.

In the relegation group, Ismaily played two matches. In the first, they narrowly defeated Tala El Gaish away with a score of 1-0, and in the second round at home, they shared points with Al-Ittihad (0-0). Overall, the team has not lost in six matches across all competitions, securing two wins in this stretch. Nevertheless, Ismaily is only in 7th place and is three points ahead of the relegation zone teams.

As for ZED, the team, on the contrary, leads the relegation group and occupies the first place in the standings. In 19 matches, the team has accumulated 24 points and is a solid nine points clear of the relegation zone.

In the first round of the second part of the season, ZED defeated Ghazl El-Mahalla away with a score of 3-0. However, in the second round, at home, they suffered a defeat against El Gouna – 1-2. It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad struggles with away games. In 10 matches, they have only one win with three losses.

Probable lineups

  • Ismaily: Amer, Hassan, El Khazar, Hakam, Hassan, Gaber, Toure, Essam, Hossam, Yehia, Hamdi
  • ZED: Lotfi, Saed, Ismaily, Al Ash, Ashraf, Atef, Mutumosi, Magassa, El Banobu, Hussein, Zico

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams drew 2-2 at ZED's field
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in three out of five matches
  • The "both teams to score" bet has won in two of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to ZED in this match, with odds for the visitors' victory at 2.74. We believe that Ismaily will put up a fight, and the match will be low on goals. Our bet is "Under 2.0 goals" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.6

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
